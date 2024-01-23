Cap on student visas could wreak financial havoc on Ontario universities, says rep

The Council of Ontario Universities says the newly announced cap on international student admissions is unfairly punishing responsible institutions alongside bad actors in the post-secondary sector. Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Marc Miller speaks to the media during the federal cabinet retreat in Montreal, Monday, Jan. 22, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 23, 2024 12:21 pm.

Last Updated January 23, 2024 12:26 pm.

OTTAWA — The Council of Ontario Universities says the newly announced cap on international student admissions is unfairly punishing responsible institutions alongside bad actors in the post-secondary sector.

Steve Orsini, president and CEO of the organization, is calling on the federal government to reverse its decision to cap the number of new study permits it issues over the next two years. 

He says many universities are already in perilous financial situations and capping international student enrolment will add more strain on their budgets. 

Immigration Minister Marc Miller announced new limits to the international student program Monday, including a 35 per cent reduction in the number of study permits it issues this year. 

The cap comes in response to a recent surge in international students and concerns that some institutions are relying on international enrolments to boost revenues, without offering necessary housing or a quality education.

Orsini says the federal government should take a more careful approach and go after institutions that are not taking in international students responsibly.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 23, 2024. 

The Canadian Press

