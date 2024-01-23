Chinese state media say 20 people dead and 24 missing after landslide

This image taken from video footage run by China's CCTV, shows an aerial view of the landslide in Liangshui village in southwestern China's Yunnan Province on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024. The landslide in southwestern China's mountainous Yunnan province early Monday buried dozens and forced the evacuation of hundreds. (CCTV via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted January 23, 2024 3:01 am.

Last Updated January 23, 2024 3:26 am.

BEIJING (AP) — Twenty people are confirmed dead and 24 remain missing after a landslide in a remote, mountainous part of China’s southwestern province of Yunnan, Chinese state media reported Tuesday.

The disaster struck just before 6 a.m. on Monday in the village of Liangshui in the northeastern part of Yunnan.

Authorities resumed search and rescue operations Tuesday after suspending the work temporarily due to another landslide alert.

More than 1,000 rescuers were working amid freezing temperatures and falling snow, according to the Ministry of Emergency Management. Two survivors were rescued Monday.

State news agency Xinhua, citing a preliminary investigation by local experts, said the landslide was triggered by the collapse of a steep clifftop area, with the collapsed mass measuring around 100 meters (330 feet) wide, 60 meters (200 feet) in height, and about an average of 6 meters (20 feet) in thickness. It did not elaborate on what caused the initial collapse.

Rescuers struggled with snow, icy roads and freezing temperatures that were forecast to persist for at least the next three days.

Zhengxiong county lies about 2,250 kilometers (1,400 miles) southwest of Beijing, with altitudes ranging as high as 2,400 meters (7,900 feet).

Heavy snow has been falling in many parts of China, causing transportation chaos and endangering lives.

Last week, rescuers evacuated tourists from a remote skiing area in northwestern China where dozens of avalanches triggered by heavy snow had trapped more than 1,000 people for a week. The avalanches blocked roads, stranding both tourists and residents in a village in Altay prefecture in the Xinjiang region, close to China’s border with Mongolia, Russia and Kazakhstan.

Landslides, often caused by rain or unsafe construction work, are not uncommon in China. At least 70 people were killed in landslides last year, including more than 50 at an open pit mine in China’s Inner Mongolia region.

In all, natural disasters in China left 691 people dead and missing and last year, causing direct economic losses of about 345 billion yuan ($48 billion, according to the National Commission for Disaster Reduction and the Ministry of Emergency Management. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Natural Resources enacted emergency response measures for geological disasters and sent a work team of experts to the site.

The landslide in Yunnan also came just over a month after China’s most powerful earthquake in years struck the northwest in a remote region between Gansu and Qinghai province. At least 149 people were killed in the magnitude 6.2 temblor that struck on Dec. 18, reducing homes to rubble and triggering heavy mudslides that inundated two villages in Qinghai province.

Nearly 1,000 people were injured and more than 14,000 homes were destroyed in what was China’s deadliest earthquake in nine years.

