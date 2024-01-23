Country singer Chris Young arrested at Nashville bar, charged with assault, disorderly conduct

FILE - Chris Young arrives at the 57th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. Young was arrested at a Nashville bar Monday night after creating a hostile situation with Alcoholic Beverage Commission agents who were doing compliance checks, according to court documents. He was charged with assaulting an officer, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, news outlets reported, citing arrest affidavits. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Invision

Posted January 23, 2024 5:05 pm.

Last Updated January 23, 2024 5:12 pm.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country singer Chris Young was arrested at a Nashville bar after an alleged altercation with Alcoholic Beverage Commission agents who were doing compliance checks, according to court documents.

Young, who was described as having having bloodshot, watery eyes and slurred speech, was arrested Monday night and charged with assaulting an officer, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, news outlets reported, citing arrest affidavits.

The agents were checking the Tin Roof when they first encountered Young sitting at a bar and checked his identification, the arrest affidavit said. After that, Young began questioning and videoing agents and then he and others followed them into the Dawg House next door, the affidavit said. As the agents were leaving that bar, Young put his hands out to stop the agents and struck one on the shoulder, who then pushed the singer to create distance between them, the affidavit said.

When another agent approached Young, the singer stepped back and declined to follow orders, so he was physically detained and arrested, the affidavit said. While agents were attempting to leave, multiple people with Young started following agents, making the incident hostile, it said.

Voicemails and emails left for Young’s representatives on Tuesday seeking comment weren’t immediately returned.

Young is known for songs that include “Tomorrow” and “Getting You Home.”

The Associated Press

