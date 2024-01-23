Mississauga man charged with credit card fraud amassed over $1M in debt: OPP

a man holding a wallet in his pocket
A man puts his wallet back into his pocket in this image. Photo: Unsplash.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted January 23, 2024 3:21 pm.

Last Updated January 23, 2024 3:36 pm.

A man from Mississauga has been charged with fraud after police say he purposely racked up a huge credit card bill of over $1 million without an intention to pay it back.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said an investigation was launched into what the force called a bust-out credit card fraud, which occurs when someone uses their credit card account to build up a large credit limit over time. 

Peel Regional Police officers brought the case to the Serious Fraud Office for Ontario (SFO) in November 2020, alleging the accused used his credit card to pay financial aggregators to cycle money through companies and individuals controlled by or associated with them. 

The OPP said the man’s credit limit was increased, and the credit card was used to make large purchases, which were never paid back.

In this particular incident, police said that once the individual’s credit limit is high enough, they use the card to make significant high-end purchases without the intention of payment, leaving the credit card company with unpaid balances. 

On Tuesday, police identified the man as 57-year-old Naveed Nadir of Mississauga.

He’s charged with fraud of over $5,000 and uttering a forged document. He has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Toronto on Feb. 22.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

GTA under winter weather travel advisory with snow expected to impact afternoon commute
GTA under winter weather travel advisory with snow expected to impact afternoon commute

The entire GTA is under a winter weather travel advisory with several centimetres of snow expected to slow down the afternoon and evening commute. Environment Canada issued the advisory warning of snow...

6h ago

Federal use of the Emergencies Act was unreasonable, judge rules
Federal use of the Emergencies Act was unreasonable, judge rules

A judge has ruled it was unreasonable for the Liberal government to use the Emergencies Act to quell "Freedom Convoy" protests in the national capital and at key border points two years ago. In a decision...

updated

1h ago

Forcillo tells inquest feedback on use of force would have been helpful
Forcillo tells inquest feedback on use of force would have been helpful

A former Toronto police officer who shot a teen on an empty streetcar more than a decade ago told a coroner's inquest Tuesday it would have been helpful to receive feedback from superiors on his use of...

17m ago

Shots fired, Molotov cocktail thrown inside Edmonton city hall: police
Shots fired, Molotov cocktail thrown inside Edmonton city hall: police

Shots were fired inside Edmonton's city hall Tuesday morning and a Molotov cocktail was thrown from the second floor, police say. One person was arrested and no injuries were reported, a police spokesperson...

14m ago

Top Stories

GTA under winter weather travel advisory with snow expected to impact afternoon commute
GTA under winter weather travel advisory with snow expected to impact afternoon commute

The entire GTA is under a winter weather travel advisory with several centimetres of snow expected to slow down the afternoon and evening commute. Environment Canada issued the advisory warning of snow...

6h ago

Federal use of the Emergencies Act was unreasonable, judge rules
Federal use of the Emergencies Act was unreasonable, judge rules

A judge has ruled it was unreasonable for the Liberal government to use the Emergencies Act to quell "Freedom Convoy" protests in the national capital and at key border points two years ago. In a decision...

updated

1h ago

Forcillo tells inquest feedback on use of force would have been helpful
Forcillo tells inquest feedback on use of force would have been helpful

A former Toronto police officer who shot a teen on an empty streetcar more than a decade ago told a coroner's inquest Tuesday it would have been helpful to receive feedback from superiors on his use of...

17m ago

Shots fired, Molotov cocktail thrown inside Edmonton city hall: police
Shots fired, Molotov cocktail thrown inside Edmonton city hall: police

Shots were fired inside Edmonton's city hall Tuesday morning and a Molotov cocktail was thrown from the second floor, police say. One person was arrested and no injuries were reported, a police spokesperson...

14m ago

Most Watched Today

1:56
Toronto Police search for suspect after youth is allegedly attacked with machete
Toronto Police search for suspect after youth is allegedly attacked with machete

Toronto police are on the hunt for a suspect after a youth was allegedly attacked by a male armed with a machete near Northview Heights Secondary School. Michelle Mackey has more details from students and the school.

17h ago

2:48
Ford defends ServiceOntario locations moving to big-box stores
Ford defends ServiceOntario locations moving to big-box stores

Premier Ford has defended moving some ServiceOntario locations into Staples and Walmart stores, claiming it will save taxpayers a million dollars. Richard Southern has the details.

21h ago

0:35
The Stanley Cup takes the TTC ahead of the All-Star game
The Stanley Cup takes the TTC ahead of the All-Star game

The city is preparing for the All-Star game next weekend and today residents were commuting with the cup! The Stanley Cup that is! Lindsay Dunn was riding along.
1:19
Doug Ford calls out CityNews reporter while defending ServiceOntario deal with Staples
Doug Ford calls out CityNews reporter while defending ServiceOntario deal with Staples

Premier Doug Ford defends the decision to move ServiceOntario locations into Staples and Walmart stores and to use taxpayer money to retrofit the stores. This is Ford's first response to exclusive reporting by CityNews and reporter Richard Southern.
1:30
Several rounds of snow to start the week
Several rounds of snow to start the week

Mainly cloudy with flurries to start the week before a wintry mix arrives on Tuesday ahead of a midweek temperature swing.
More Videos