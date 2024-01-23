Filipino fisherman to Chinese coast guard in disputed shoal: `This is not your territory. Go away.’

Philippine coast guard spokesman Commodore Jay Tarriela gestures as he talks to reporters during an interview in Manila, Philippines, on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. A Filipino fishing boat captain said Tuesday that he asserted Philippine sovereign rights in a tense confrontation with Chinese authorities in the disputed South China Sea in a new spat that is testing efforts by Beijing and Manila to deescalate tensions in a potential Asian flashpoint. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Jim Gomez, The Associated Press

Posted January 23, 2024 6:37 am.

Last Updated January 23, 2024 6:42 am.

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A Filipino fishing boat captain protested on Tuesday the Chinese coast guard’s aggression in the disputed South China Sea where he said Chinese officers drove him and his men away from a disputed shoal and ordered them to dump their catch back to sea.

The face-to-face confrontation on Jan. 12, which Filipino fisherman Joely Saligan and his men reported belatedly to Manila’s coast guard after returning from the sea voyage, is testing efforts by China and Philippines to deescalate tensions in a potential Asian flashpoint.

At a Jan. 17 meeting in Shanghai, Beijing and Manila agreed to take steps to ease tensions after a year of high-seas territorial faceoffs between their ships in the sea passage, one of the world’s busiest. The hostilities have sparked fears of a major armed conflict that could involve Washington, Manila’s longtime treaty ally.

The fishermen, led by Saligan, reported to the Philippine coast guard that Chinese coast guard personnel drove them away from the disputed Scarborough Shoal off the northwestern Philippines on Jan. 12 and ordered them to dump their catch of fish and seashells back to the sea.

The confrontation happened on a coral outcrop, which juts out of the high seas like an islet at low tide. Saligan and his men took a dinghy from their mother boat and went to collect seashells and fish for food during their sea voyage. However, five Chinese coast guard personnel, three of them armed with steel batons, followed by boat, alighted on the islet and ordered the fishermen to leave.

One Chinese officer tried to confiscate the cellphone of a Filipino fisherman, who resisted by pushing away the officer’s hand. Both sides were documenting the confrontation either with video cameras or cellphones, Saligan said.

“This is Philippine territory. Go away,” Saligan said he told the Chinese coast guard personnel, who he said insisted that they leave the shoal immediately. The Chinese did not speak and used hand gestures, he said.

“They looked angry. They wanted us to return our catch to the sea,” Saligan told a small group of journalists, including from The Associated Press, in Manila. “That’s inhuman because that was food which people should not be deprived of.”

Saligan said he decided to dump some of their seashells and fish back in the sea and returned by boat to his mother boat, the F/V Vhrayle, to prevent the dispute from escalating.

Chinese officials did not immediately comment on Saligan’s statements. In past disputes over the Scarborough Shoal, however, Beijing has asserted China’s sovereignty and the right to defend the rich fishing atoll from encroachments.

Philippine coast guard spokesman Commodore Jay Tarriela said the written statements and video submitted by Saligan and his men have been validated as accurate by the coast guard. A report would be submitted to a multi-agency government group dealing with the long-simmering territorial disputes for possible actions, including the filing of a new diplomatic protest against China.

“Those actions were really illegal and the harassment that they did to our Filipino fishermen were unacceptable,” Tarriela said in a news briefing.

The Philippine coast guard remained confident, however, that the agreement by China and the Philippines to lower tensions would “have a positive impact” and foster a peaceful resolution of the long-seething disputes, Tarriela said.

Chinese and Philippine coast guard ships engaged in a series of alarmingly tense hostilities last year mostly off the Second Thomas Shoal, another hotly contested area in the South China Sea. The Philippine government repeatedly protested the Chinese coast guard’s use of water cannon, a military-grade laser and dangerous blocking maneuvers that had caused minor collisions off the Philippine-occupied shoal.

The United States has warned that it is obligated to defend the Philippines, its oldest treaty ally in Asia, if Filipino forces, ships and aircraft come under an armed attack, including in the South China Sea. China has repeatedly warned of unspecified circumstances if the U.S. and its allies continue to meddle in the disputes.

___

Associated Press journalists Joeal Calupitan and Aaron Favila contributed to this report

Jim Gomez, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man dead, homicide unit investigating after police respond to disturbance at Oshawa home
Man dead, homicide unit investigating after police respond to disturbance at Oshawa home

A man has died after he was found badly hurt by police at a home in Oshawa on Tuesday morning. Durham Regional Police say officers were called to a house near Ritson Road and Dean Avenue, north of Highway...

breaking

10m ago

Transport truck crashes into frozen swamp after driver loses control on Hwy. 401
Transport truck crashes into frozen swamp after driver loses control on Hwy. 401

A truck driver escaped with minor injuries after the tractor-trailer they were driving lost control on Highway 401 and crashed into a frozen swamp near Milton. The collision occurred in the eastbound...

51m ago

1 youth injured in Toronto machete attack, suspect wanted by police
1 youth injured in Toronto machete attack, suspect wanted by police

A male youth was injured after being attacked by a suspect allegedly armed with a machete, Toronto police said. Authorities were called to the Bathurst Street and Finch Avenue West area in North York...

7h ago

Union Station concourse briefly evacuated after reports of man with bear spray
Union Station concourse briefly evacuated after reports of man with bear spray

The concourse level at Union Station was briefly evacuated on Monday night after reports of a man spraying people with a noxious substance believed to be bear spray, Toronto police said. Officers were...

10h ago

Top Stories

Man dead, homicide unit investigating after police respond to disturbance at Oshawa home
Man dead, homicide unit investigating after police respond to disturbance at Oshawa home

A man has died after he was found badly hurt by police at a home in Oshawa on Tuesday morning. Durham Regional Police say officers were called to a house near Ritson Road and Dean Avenue, north of Highway...

breaking

10m ago

Transport truck crashes into frozen swamp after driver loses control on Hwy. 401
Transport truck crashes into frozen swamp after driver loses control on Hwy. 401

A truck driver escaped with minor injuries after the tractor-trailer they were driving lost control on Highway 401 and crashed into a frozen swamp near Milton. The collision occurred in the eastbound...

51m ago

1 youth injured in Toronto machete attack, suspect wanted by police
1 youth injured in Toronto machete attack, suspect wanted by police

A male youth was injured after being attacked by a suspect allegedly armed with a machete, Toronto police said. Authorities were called to the Bathurst Street and Finch Avenue West area in North York...

7h ago

Union Station concourse briefly evacuated after reports of man with bear spray
Union Station concourse briefly evacuated after reports of man with bear spray

The concourse level at Union Station was briefly evacuated on Monday night after reports of a man spraying people with a noxious substance believed to be bear spray, Toronto police said. Officers were...

10h ago

Most Watched Today

2:48
Ford defends ServiceOntario locations moving to big-box stores
Ford defends ServiceOntario locations moving to big-box stores

Premier Ford has defended moving some ServiceOntario locations into Staples and Walmart stores, claiming it will save taxpayers a million dollars. Richard Southern has the details.

12h ago

0:35
The Stanley Cup takes the TTC ahead of the All-Star game
The Stanley Cup takes the TTC ahead of the All-Star game

The city is preparing for the All-Star game next weekend and today residents were commuting with the cup! The Stanley Cup that is! Lindsay Dunn was riding along.

17h ago

1:19
Doug Ford calls out CityNews reporter while defending ServiceOntario deal with Staples
Doug Ford calls out CityNews reporter while defending ServiceOntario deal with Staples

Premier Doug Ford defends the decision to move ServiceOntario locations into Staples and Walmart stores and to use taxpayer money to retrofit the stores. This is Ford's first response to exclusive reporting by CityNews and reporter Richard Southern.

17h ago

1:30
Several rounds of snow to start the week
Several rounds of snow to start the week

Mainly cloudy with flurries to start the week before a wintry mix arrives on Tuesday ahead of a midweek temperature swing.
3:06
Ontario woman loses $1,800 in Montreal Kijiji used car scam
Ontario woman loses $1,800 in Montreal Kijiji used car scam

"It hurts," says Stephanie Richards as she says she was scammed out of $1,800 by someone claiming to be selling a car online out of Montreal. Now, she's sharing her story, warning others not to fall into the same trap. Swidda Rassy reports.
More Videos