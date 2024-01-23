France fines Amazon $35 million for ‘excessively intrusive’ monitoring of warehouse staff

FILE - An Amazon company logo is seen on the facade of a company's building in Schoenefeld near Berlin, March 18, 2022. France’s privacy watchdog has slapped Amazon’s French warehouse arm with a 32 million euro fine for using an “excessively intrusive sytem” to monitor worker performance and activity. The regulator said Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024 the system allowed managers at Amazon France Logistique to track employees so closely that it resulted in multiple breaches of the European Union’s stringent privacy rules. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, File) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted January 23, 2024 10:28 am.

PARIS (AP) — France’s privacy watchdog said Tuesday that it slapped Amazon ‘s French warehouse business with a 32 million euro fine ($35 million) for using an “excessively intrusive sytem” to monitor worker performance and activity.

The French Data Protection Authority, also known by its acronym CNIL, said the system allowed managers at Amazon France Logistique to track employees so closely that it resulted in multiple breaches of the European Union’s stringent privacy rules, called the General Data Protection Regulation.

“We strongly disagree with the CNIL’s conclusions, which are factually incorrect, and we reserve the right to file an appeal,” Amazon said. “Warehouse management systems are industry standard and are necessary for ensuring the safety, quality and efficiency of operations and to track the storage of inventory and processing of packages on time and in line with customer expectations.”

The watchdog’s investigation focused on Amazon employees’ use of handheld barcode scanners to track packages at various points as they move through the warehouse, such as putting them in crates or packing them for delivery.

Amazon uses the system to manage its business and meet performance targets, but the regulator said it’s different from traditional methods for monitoring worker activity and puts them under “close surveillance” and “continuous pressure.”

The watchdog said the scanner, known as a “stow machine gun,” allows the company to monitor employees to the “nearest second” because they signal an error if items are scanned too quickly — in less than 1.25 seconds.

The system is used to measure employee productivity as well as “periods of inactivity,” but under EU privacy rules, “it was illegal to set up a system measuring work interruptions with such accuracy, potentially requiring employees to justify every break or interruption,” the watchdog said.

The CNIL also chastised Amazon for keeping employee data for too long, saying it didn’t need “every detail of the data” generated by the scanners from the past month because real-time data and weekly statistics were enough.

GTA under winter weather travel advisory with snow expected to impact afternoon commute
GTA under winter weather travel advisory with snow expected to impact afternoon commute

The entire GTA is under a winter weather travel advisory with several centimetres of snow expected to slow down the afternoon and evening commute. Environment Canada issued the advisory warning of snow...

1h ago

'Oppenheimer' tops all Oscar nominees with 13; 'Barbie' snags 8
'Oppenheimer' tops all Oscar nominees with 13; 'Barbie' snags 8

After a tumultuous movie year marred by strikes and work stoppages, the Academy Awards showered nominations Tuesday on Christopher Nolan’s blockbuster biopic, “Oppenheimer,” which came away...

updated

52m ago

Suspected impaired driver charged with drug possession following serious crash on Hwy. 400
Suspected impaired driver charged with drug possession following serious crash on Hwy. 400

A man is facing charges for impaired driving and drug possession after a serious highway crash in Barrie. Emergency crews were called to Highway 400 south of Essa Road in the early morning hours Tuesday...

3h ago

Police make arrest after demonstration that blocked Gardiner traffic
Police make arrest after demonstration that blocked Gardiner traffic

Toronto police have arrested a Mississauga man in connection to a demonstration last November that blocked traffic on the busy Gardiner Expressway. Officers received several calls about a demonstration...

38m ago

