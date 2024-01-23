Police make arrest after demonstration that blocked Gardiner traffic

Toronto police have arrested a Mississauga man in connection to a demonstration last November that blocked traffic on the busy Gardiner Expressway.

Officers received several calls about a demonstration blocking the westbound Gardiner at Spadina Avenue on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023, at around 1:21 p.m.

Police say several people stopped on the expressway and got out of their vehicles to engage in an “unlawful assembly on the highway.”

The demonstrators fled when police arrived, but the investigation remained open, and on Jan. 22, 2024, members of the Hate Crime Unit executed a search warrant.

As a result, Ahmad Islaih, 26, was arrested and charged and mischief interfere with property.