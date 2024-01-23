‘Gone Mom’ prosecutors show shirt, bra, zip ties they say link defendant to woman’s disappearance

Defense attorney Jon Schoenhorn represents his client, Michelle Troconis, on day seven of Troconis' criminal trial at Connecticut Superior Court in Stamford, Conn., Monday, Jan. 22, 2024. Troconis is on trial for charges related to the disappearance and death of New Canaan resident Jennifer Dulos. (Tyler Sizemore/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP) Hearst Connecticut Media

By Pat Eaton-robb, The Associated Press

Posted January 23, 2024 1:50 pm.

Last Updated January 23, 2024 1:56 pm.

Prosecutors in Connecticut’s infamous “Gone Mom” case presented evidence Tuesday that they say links defendant Michelle Troconis to the 2019 disappearance of her boyfriend’s estranged wife, Jennifer Dulos.

The evidence included a shirt, bra, zip ties, gloves, plastic ponchos and other things with what State Police Sgt. Kevin Duggan testified was a “blood-like” substance on them. The items were pulled from Hartford trash receptacles where, according to prosecutors, surveillance video shows Troconis sitting in a vehicle with boyfriend Fotis Dulos as he tossed trash into the same bins shortly after Jennifer Dulos disappeared.

Troconis, 49, is charged with conspiracy to commit murder, tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution. She’s accused of helping Fotis Dulos cover up the killing of his wife, whose body has never been found.

Troconis, who is not seen handling the trash in any of the videos, has pleaded not guilty and denied any involvement.

The case drew widespread attention and became the subject of the made-for-TV movie “Gone Mom.” Jennifer Dulos, 50, was declared legally dead in October. She was a member of a wealthy New York family whose father, the late Hilliard Farber, founded his own brokerage firm. She also was a niece by marriage of fashion designer Liz Claiborne.

Fotis Dulos, a luxury home builder originally from Greece, died by suicide in January 2020 after being charged with his wife’s murder.

According to Troconis’ arrest warrant, DNA from Jennifer Dulos and Fotis Dulos was found on items in the trash and Troconis’ DNA was found on some of the trash bags. That evidence is expected to come later in the trial.

The surveillance videos, from a city about 75 miles from Jennifer Dulos’ New Canaan, Connecticut, home, were recorded the evening she disappeared but not discovered for six days.

Video also showed Fotis Dulos placing what police say resembled a vehicle cargo mat near a building and dropping an envelope down a sewer drain. Prosecutors on Monday showed jurors what they said were altered license plates found in an envelope in the sewer drain.

At the time she vanished, Jennifer and Fotis Dulos were going through a contentious divorce and child custody proceedings that had limited his time with the children. Jennifer Dulos had moved out of the family home in Farmington, Connecticut, and Fotis Dulos was living there with Troconis and her daughter.

Pat Eaton-robb, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Federal use of the Emergencies Act was unreasonable, judge rules
Federal use of the Emergencies Act was unreasonable, judge rules

A judge has ruled it was unreasonable for the Liberal government to use the Emergencies Act to quell "Freedom Convoy" protests in the national capital and at key border points two years ago. In a decision...

updated

21m ago

GTA under winter weather travel advisory with snow expected to impact afternoon commute
GTA under winter weather travel advisory with snow expected to impact afternoon commute

The entire GTA is under a winter weather travel advisory with several centimetres of snow expected to slow down the afternoon and evening commute. Environment Canada issued the advisory warning of snow...

4h ago

Shots fired, Molotov cocktail thrown inside Edmonton city hall: police
Shots fired, Molotov cocktail thrown inside Edmonton city hall: police

Shots were fired inside Edmonton's city hall Tuesday morning and a Molotov cocktail was thrown from the second floor, police say. One person was arrested and no injuries were reported, a police spokesperson...

breaking

7m ago

Delays on Barrie GO line after train crashes into transport truck at Vaughan rail crossing
Delays on Barrie GO line after train crashes into transport truck at Vaughan rail crossing

A driver was able to escape without injuries after a GO train struck a transport truck in Vaughan on Tuesday afternoon. York police say a northbound train on the Barrie GO line struck a truck at a road...

44m ago

Top Stories

Federal use of the Emergencies Act was unreasonable, judge rules
Federal use of the Emergencies Act was unreasonable, judge rules

A judge has ruled it was unreasonable for the Liberal government to use the Emergencies Act to quell "Freedom Convoy" protests in the national capital and at key border points two years ago. In a decision...

updated

21m ago

GTA under winter weather travel advisory with snow expected to impact afternoon commute
GTA under winter weather travel advisory with snow expected to impact afternoon commute

The entire GTA is under a winter weather travel advisory with several centimetres of snow expected to slow down the afternoon and evening commute. Environment Canada issued the advisory warning of snow...

4h ago

Shots fired, Molotov cocktail thrown inside Edmonton city hall: police
Shots fired, Molotov cocktail thrown inside Edmonton city hall: police

Shots were fired inside Edmonton's city hall Tuesday morning and a Molotov cocktail was thrown from the second floor, police say. One person was arrested and no injuries were reported, a police spokesperson...

breaking

7m ago

Delays on Barrie GO line after train crashes into transport truck at Vaughan rail crossing
Delays on Barrie GO line after train crashes into transport truck at Vaughan rail crossing

A driver was able to escape without injuries after a GO train struck a transport truck in Vaughan on Tuesday afternoon. York police say a northbound train on the Barrie GO line struck a truck at a road...

44m ago

Most Watched Today

1:56
Toronto Police search for suspect after youth is allegedly attacked with machete
Toronto Police search for suspect after youth is allegedly attacked with machete

Toronto police are on the hunt for a suspect after a youth was allegedly attacked by a male armed with a machete near Northview Heights Secondary School. Michelle Mackey has more details from students and the school.

16h ago

2:48
Ford defends ServiceOntario locations moving to big-box stores
Ford defends ServiceOntario locations moving to big-box stores

Premier Ford has defended moving some ServiceOntario locations into Staples and Walmart stores, claiming it will save taxpayers a million dollars. Richard Southern has the details.

20h ago

0:35
The Stanley Cup takes the TTC ahead of the All-Star game
The Stanley Cup takes the TTC ahead of the All-Star game

The city is preparing for the All-Star game next weekend and today residents were commuting with the cup! The Stanley Cup that is! Lindsay Dunn was riding along.
1:19
Doug Ford calls out CityNews reporter while defending ServiceOntario deal with Staples
Doug Ford calls out CityNews reporter while defending ServiceOntario deal with Staples

Premier Doug Ford defends the decision to move ServiceOntario locations into Staples and Walmart stores and to use taxpayer money to retrofit the stores. This is Ford's first response to exclusive reporting by CityNews and reporter Richard Southern.
1:30
Several rounds of snow to start the week
Several rounds of snow to start the week

Mainly cloudy with flurries to start the week before a wintry mix arrives on Tuesday ahead of a midweek temperature swing.
More Videos