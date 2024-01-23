Suspected impaired driver charged with drug possession following serious crash on Hwy. 400

A man is facing charges for impaired driving and drug possession after a serious highway crash in Barrie.

Emergency crews were called to Highway 400 south of Essa Road in the early morning hours Tuesday for a collision involving a tractor-trailer and another vehicle.

In a post on X, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) shared a photo that showed a badly damaged car with its passenger door and part of the roof completely torn off.

Police say the driver of the car was arrested at the scene and charged with impaired driving, driving with a suspended licence, and drug possession. The 30-year-old man from Innisfil was also taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

Only the middle lane of the northbound 400 was open through the area in the early morning. OPP expected lanes to reopen by 7:30 a.m.