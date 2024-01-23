IRS will start simplifying its notices to taxpayers as agency continues modernization push

FILE - A sign outside the Internal Revenue Service building is seen, May 4, 2021, in Washington. The IRS wants to rewrite its complicated letters to taxpayers and speak to people in plain English. The IRS is rewriting and sending out commonly received notices ahead of the 2024 tax filing season as part of its new "Simple Notice Initiative." Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, "Redesigned notices will be shorter, clearer and easier to understand." (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File) Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Fatima Hussein, The Associated Press

Posted January 23, 2024 2:09 pm.

Last Updated January 23, 2024 2:12 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The IRS wants to rewrite its complicated letters to taxpayers and speak to people in plain English.

The federal tax collector is rewriting and sending out commonly received notices ahead of the 2024 tax filing season as part of its new “Simple Notice Initiative.”

“Redesigned notices will be shorter, clearer and easier to understand,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on a Tuesday call with reporters to preview the initiative. “Taxpayers will see the difference when they open the mail and when they log into their online accounts.”

The 2024 tax season begins on January 29.

More than 170 million notices are sent out annually by the IRS to taxpayers regarding credits, deductions and taxes owed. The notices are often needlessly long and filled with legal jargon — forcing many confused taxpayers to call the agency and jam up the phone lines.

Simpler notices in plain language will help people understand their tax liability and improve tax enforcement, said IRS Commissioner Daniel Werfel, who said the initiative is paid for with funding from Democrats’ Inflation Reduction Act.

“This is another reason why the inflation Reduction Act funding is so important,” he said.

The agency received an $80 billion infusion of cash for the IRS over 10 years under the IRA passed into law in August 2022, though some of that money has been cut back and is in constant threat of cuts.

The effort to reduce paperwork and make the IRS easier to work with is part of the agency’s paperless processing initiative announced last August, which is an effort to reduce the exorbitant load of paperwork that has plagued the agency.

Under the initiative, most people will be able to submit everything but their tax returns digitally in 2024. And as the IRS pilots its new electronic free file tax return system starting in 2024, the agency will be able to process everything, including tax returns, digitally by 2025.

“We need to put more of these letters into plain language— something an average person can understand” Werfel said, which will help the agency more effectively in its collection aims.

“The clearer our notices are- for example, when a balance is due — the more rapidly and effectively those balance dues will be understood by the taxpayer and paid,” Werfel said.

Fatima Hussein, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Federal use of the Emergencies Act was unreasonable, judge rules
Federal use of the Emergencies Act was unreasonable, judge rules

A judge has ruled it was unreasonable for the Liberal government to use the Emergencies Act to quell "Freedom Convoy" protests in the national capital and at key border points two years ago. In a decision...

updated

27m ago

GTA under winter weather travel advisory with snow expected to impact afternoon commute
GTA under winter weather travel advisory with snow expected to impact afternoon commute

The entire GTA is under a winter weather travel advisory with several centimetres of snow expected to slow down the afternoon and evening commute. Environment Canada issued the advisory warning of snow...

4h ago

Shots fired, Molotov cocktail thrown inside Edmonton city hall: police
Shots fired, Molotov cocktail thrown inside Edmonton city hall: police

Shots were fired inside Edmonton's city hall Tuesday morning and a Molotov cocktail was thrown from the second floor, police say. One person was arrested and no injuries were reported, a police spokesperson...

breaking

12m ago

Delays on Barrie GO line after train crashes into transport truck at Vaughan rail crossing
Delays on Barrie GO line after train crashes into transport truck at Vaughan rail crossing

A driver was able to escape without injuries after a GO train struck a transport truck in Vaughan on Tuesday afternoon. York police say a northbound train on the Barrie GO line struck a truck at a road...

50m ago

Top Stories

Federal use of the Emergencies Act was unreasonable, judge rules
Federal use of the Emergencies Act was unreasonable, judge rules

A judge has ruled it was unreasonable for the Liberal government to use the Emergencies Act to quell "Freedom Convoy" protests in the national capital and at key border points two years ago. In a decision...

updated

27m ago

GTA under winter weather travel advisory with snow expected to impact afternoon commute
GTA under winter weather travel advisory with snow expected to impact afternoon commute

The entire GTA is under a winter weather travel advisory with several centimetres of snow expected to slow down the afternoon and evening commute. Environment Canada issued the advisory warning of snow...

4h ago

Shots fired, Molotov cocktail thrown inside Edmonton city hall: police
Shots fired, Molotov cocktail thrown inside Edmonton city hall: police

Shots were fired inside Edmonton's city hall Tuesday morning and a Molotov cocktail was thrown from the second floor, police say. One person was arrested and no injuries were reported, a police spokesperson...

breaking

12m ago

Delays on Barrie GO line after train crashes into transport truck at Vaughan rail crossing
Delays on Barrie GO line after train crashes into transport truck at Vaughan rail crossing

A driver was able to escape without injuries after a GO train struck a transport truck in Vaughan on Tuesday afternoon. York police say a northbound train on the Barrie GO line struck a truck at a road...

50m ago

Most Watched Today

1:56
Toronto Police search for suspect after youth is allegedly attacked with machete
Toronto Police search for suspect after youth is allegedly attacked with machete

Toronto police are on the hunt for a suspect after a youth was allegedly attacked by a male armed with a machete near Northview Heights Secondary School. Michelle Mackey has more details from students and the school.

16h ago

2:48
Ford defends ServiceOntario locations moving to big-box stores
Ford defends ServiceOntario locations moving to big-box stores

Premier Ford has defended moving some ServiceOntario locations into Staples and Walmart stores, claiming it will save taxpayers a million dollars. Richard Southern has the details.

20h ago

0:35
The Stanley Cup takes the TTC ahead of the All-Star game
The Stanley Cup takes the TTC ahead of the All-Star game

The city is preparing for the All-Star game next weekend and today residents were commuting with the cup! The Stanley Cup that is! Lindsay Dunn was riding along.
1:19
Doug Ford calls out CityNews reporter while defending ServiceOntario deal with Staples
Doug Ford calls out CityNews reporter while defending ServiceOntario deal with Staples

Premier Doug Ford defends the decision to move ServiceOntario locations into Staples and Walmart stores and to use taxpayer money to retrofit the stores. This is Ford's first response to exclusive reporting by CityNews and reporter Richard Southern.
1:30
Several rounds of snow to start the week
Several rounds of snow to start the week

Mainly cloudy with flurries to start the week before a wintry mix arrives on Tuesday ahead of a midweek temperature swing.
More Videos