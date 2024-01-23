Former Blue Jays star Jose Bautista falls off Hall of Fame ballot

Former Toronto Blue Jays star Jose Bautista will not be on future Baseball Hall of Fame ballots after getting the nod from less than five per cent of the voters on Tuesday.

In his first time on the ballot, Bautista got votes from 1.6 per cent of the voters. Anything under five per cent removes a name.

Players need to hit the 75-per-cent threshold to get into the Hall.

A six-time all-star, Bautista led MLB in home runs as a Blue Jay in 2010 and ’11. The outfielder then was one of the leaders of playoff teams in 2015 and ’16 as the Blue Jays snapped a 22-year post-season drought.

Toronto acquired Bautista in a trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2008, and he remained with the Blue Jays through the 2017 season.

Bautista was made a member of the Blue Jays’ Level of Excellence last year.

Adrian Beltre, Joe Mauer and Todd Helton were the three players elected to the Hall of Fame on Tuesday.