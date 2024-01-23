Live updates | Trump eyes second GOP win, while Biden hopes to avoid embarrassment in New Hampshire

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event in Laconia, N.H., Monday, Jan. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By The Associated Press

Posted January 23, 2024 8:15 am.

Last Updated January 23, 2024 8:26 am.

Donald Trump is eyeing a win in New Hampshire’s Republican primary in his first one-on-one contest against Nikki Haley, while President Joe Biden is hoping to avoid embarrassment by prevailing in a Democratic primary where he isn’t even on the ballot.

The former president is looking for his second straight victory in his quest for the 2024 GOP nomination after knocking out the rest of the field with a commanding win in Iowa. Haley, meanwhile, is seeking to capitalize on her strength with independent and anti-Trump voters eager for a fresh voice to lead the party.

On the Democratic side, Biden supporters have mounted a write-in campaign on his behalf to avoid a loss, even though the contest awards no delegates because it violates the national party rules he pushed for.

What to know

Can Trump be stopped? Key questions after DeSantis drops out of race

Trump seeks control of the GOP primary in New Hampshire against Haley

Haley sweeps Dixville Notch’s primary, winning all 6 votes

What to expect in the New Hampshire primary

Who’s running for president? Here are the major 2024 candidates

Polls are opening in the first-in-the-nation primary state

Polls are beginning to open across much of New Hampshire as the state’s famously independent-minded electorate makes its pick for the 2024 presidential nominees.

In the first results released early Tuesday, all six registered voters of tiny Dixville Notch cast their ballots for Haley over Trump. The resort town is the only one in New Hampshire this year that opted to vote at midnight.

The Democratic side is different, though. The Democratic National Committee revamped the voting calendar to put South Carolina first, but New Hampshire Democrats defied the new order and opted to hold their primary Tuesday, as well. Biden’s name isn’t on the ballot as a result, but his allies are mounting a write-in campaign for him.

The Associated Press


Top Stories

Man dead, homicide unit investigating after police respond to disturbance at Oshawa home
Man dead, homicide unit investigating after police respond to disturbance at Oshawa home

A man has died after he was found badly hurt by police at a home in Oshawa on Tuesday morning. Durham Regional Police say officers were called to a house near Ritson Road and Dean Avenue, north of Highway...

breaking

1h ago

Transport truck crashes into frozen swamp after driver loses control on Hwy. 401
Transport truck crashes into frozen swamp after driver loses control on Hwy. 401

A truck driver escaped with minor injuries after the tractor-trailer they were driving lost control on Highway 401 and crashed into a frozen swamp near Milton. The collision occurred in the eastbound...

2h ago

Suspected impaired driver charged with drug possession following serious crash on Hwy. 400
Suspected impaired driver charged with drug possession following serious crash on Hwy. 400

A man is facing charges for impaired driving and drug possession after a serious highway crash in Barrie. Emergency crews were called to Highway 400 south of Essa Road in the early morning hours Tuesday...

41m ago

1 youth injured in Toronto machete attack, suspect wanted by police
1 youth injured in Toronto machete attack, suspect wanted by police

A male youth was injured after being attacked by a suspect allegedly armed with a machete, Toronto police said. Authorities were called to the Bathurst Street and Finch Avenue West area in North York...

9h ago

