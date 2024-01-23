Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 23, 2024 4:48 pm.

Last Updated January 23, 2024 4:56 pm.

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (21,034.59, up 110.29 points):

Royal Bank of Canada. (TSX:RY). Finance. Up 33 cents, or 0.25 per cent, to $133.74 on 8.8 million shares. 

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Down one cent, or 0.02 per cent, to $48.27 on 7.0 million shares. 

TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Up 29 cents, or 0.56 per cent, to $52.53 on 5.0 million shares. 

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Up 20 cents, or 0.99 per cent, to $20.41 on 4.7 million shares.

IAMGOLD Corp. (TSX:IMG). Mining. Up 47 cents, or 15.11 per cent, to $3.58 on 4.3 million shares.

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Energy. Up seven cents, or 1.72 per cent, to $4.15 on 4.2 million shares. 

Companies in the news:

Nuvei Corp. (TSX:NVEI). Technology. Up $2.11, or 6.84 per cent, to $32.98. Nuvei Corp. has signed a partnership deal with software company Adobe to provide customers access to its payment technology. The company said the partnership will allow businesses operating on Adobe Commerce to simplify payments and expand into new markets. Jason Knell, senior director of content and commerce partnerships at Adobe, said the deal will help Adobe Commerce provide merchants with greater flexibility. 

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (TSX:ASTL). Down 35 cents, or 2.99 per cent, to $11.35. Algoma Steel Group Inc. said work is underway to restart its blast furnace after it was taken off-line following the collapse of a structure supporting utilities piping at its coke-making plant on the weekend. The company said it expects some impact on shipments, the extent of which will depend on how long it takes to resume blast furnace operations. Algoma currently expects to resume production within two weeks.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 23,2024.

The Canadian Press

