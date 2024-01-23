N.L. halts first ride-share permit within days, cites ‘new information’ about owner

A statue of John Cabot stares out to sea from the foot of the steps of Newfoundland and Labrador's provincial legislature building, in St. John's, Aug. 29, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sarah Smellie

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 23, 2024 3:50 pm.

Last Updated January 23, 2024 3:56 pm.

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — Just days after celebrating the issuing of the province’s first ride-sharing licence, the Newfoundland and Labrador government has suspended it citing “new information.”

The Department of Digital Government and Service NL says it is reviewing information “potentially related to the licensee” Redsea Riding, which is owned and operated by Yosief Tesfamicael.

Court documents show a person named Yosief Tesfamicael has entered a plea of not guilty to six charges including sexual assault, invitation to sexual touching and unlawfully making sexually explicit material available to a child.

The document from provincial Supreme Court shows the indictment was filed on Oct. 18, 2023, and a trial date has been scheduled for Oct. 7.

The Progressive Conservative Opposition issued a news release after local news outlet VOCM broke the story, questioning the Liberal government’s due diligence process for issuing ride-sharing licences.

Tesfamicael spoke to The Canadian Press on Friday about his plans to launch the province’s first Uber-style ride-sharing operation in the St. John’s area, but when contacted today he had no comment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 23, 2023.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

GTA under winter weather travel advisory with snow expected to impact afternoon commute
GTA under winter weather travel advisory with snow expected to impact afternoon commute

The entire GTA is under a winter weather travel advisory with several centimetres of snow expected to slow down the afternoon and evening commute. Environment Canada issued the advisory warning of snow...

6h ago

Federal use of the Emergencies Act was unreasonable, judge rules
Federal use of the Emergencies Act was unreasonable, judge rules

A judge has ruled it was unreasonable for the Liberal government to use the Emergencies Act to quell "Freedom Convoy" protests in the national capital and at key border points two years ago. In a decision...

updated

1h ago

Mississauga man charged with credit card fraud amassed over $1M in debt: OPP
Mississauga man charged with credit card fraud amassed over $1M in debt: OPP

A man from Mississauga has been charged with fraud after police say he purposely racked up a huge credit card bill of over $1 million without an intention to pay it back. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP)...

36m ago

Forcillo tells inquest feedback on use of force would have been helpful
Forcillo tells inquest feedback on use of force would have been helpful

A former Toronto police officer who shot a teen on an empty streetcar more than a decade ago told a coroner's inquest Tuesday it would have been helpful to receive feedback from superiors on his use of...

18m ago

Top Stories

GTA under winter weather travel advisory with snow expected to impact afternoon commute
GTA under winter weather travel advisory with snow expected to impact afternoon commute

The entire GTA is under a winter weather travel advisory with several centimetres of snow expected to slow down the afternoon and evening commute. Environment Canada issued the advisory warning of snow...

6h ago

Federal use of the Emergencies Act was unreasonable, judge rules
Federal use of the Emergencies Act was unreasonable, judge rules

A judge has ruled it was unreasonable for the Liberal government to use the Emergencies Act to quell "Freedom Convoy" protests in the national capital and at key border points two years ago. In a decision...

updated

1h ago

Mississauga man charged with credit card fraud amassed over $1M in debt: OPP
Mississauga man charged with credit card fraud amassed over $1M in debt: OPP

A man from Mississauga has been charged with fraud after police say he purposely racked up a huge credit card bill of over $1 million without an intention to pay it back. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP)...

36m ago

Forcillo tells inquest feedback on use of force would have been helpful
Forcillo tells inquest feedback on use of force would have been helpful

A former Toronto police officer who shot a teen on an empty streetcar more than a decade ago told a coroner's inquest Tuesday it would have been helpful to receive feedback from superiors on his use of...

18m ago

Most Watched Today

1:56
Toronto Police search for suspect after youth is allegedly attacked with machete
Toronto Police search for suspect after youth is allegedly attacked with machete

Toronto police are on the hunt for a suspect after a youth was allegedly attacked by a male armed with a machete near Northview Heights Secondary School. Michelle Mackey has more details from students and the school.

17h ago

2:48
Ford defends ServiceOntario locations moving to big-box stores
Ford defends ServiceOntario locations moving to big-box stores

Premier Ford has defended moving some ServiceOntario locations into Staples and Walmart stores, claiming it will save taxpayers a million dollars. Richard Southern has the details.

21h ago

0:35
The Stanley Cup takes the TTC ahead of the All-Star game
The Stanley Cup takes the TTC ahead of the All-Star game

The city is preparing for the All-Star game next weekend and today residents were commuting with the cup! The Stanley Cup that is! Lindsay Dunn was riding along.
1:19
Doug Ford calls out CityNews reporter while defending ServiceOntario deal with Staples
Doug Ford calls out CityNews reporter while defending ServiceOntario deal with Staples

Premier Doug Ford defends the decision to move ServiceOntario locations into Staples and Walmart stores and to use taxpayer money to retrofit the stores. This is Ford's first response to exclusive reporting by CityNews and reporter Richard Southern.
1:30
Several rounds of snow to start the week
Several rounds of snow to start the week

Mainly cloudy with flurries to start the week before a wintry mix arrives on Tuesday ahead of a midweek temperature swing.
More Videos