NDP caucus to focus on federal budget, housing at three-day retreat in Edmonton

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and NDP candidate for Edmonton Centre, Trisha Estabrooks kick off the NDP caucus retreat by knocking on doors in Edmonton Alberta, on Monday January 22, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson.

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 23, 2024 4:00 am.

Last Updated January 23, 2024 4:12 am.

EDMONTON — The federal New Democrats are holding a three-day caucus retreat in Alberta’s capital, a place where the party would like to grow its support.

The NDP caucus is set to talk about health care, affordability and the party’s next national campaign as MPs get ready for Parliament to return next week. 

On Monday, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh went door-knocking with Edmonton Centre candidate Trisha Estabrooks, a riding the party is hoping to win in the next election. 

Jennifer Howard, Singh’s chief of staff, says the party will also discuss their confidence-and-supply agreement with the minority Liberal government.

That deal will see the NDP support the Liberals on confidence and budgetary matters until 2025 in return for movement on key priorities.

The NDP touts the federal dental-care program and a temporary doubling of the GST rebate as items it has achieved in the nearly two years since the deal was signed.

Howard says New Democrats are looking to see what else they can get out of that agreement. 

“This coming budget has to be an opportunity to show Canadians that we get what they’re going through and that we’re gonna be there to fight for them and help them out,” Howard said. 

“And I think housing has to be the centrepiece of that.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 23, 2024. 

The Canadian Press


