Oregon jury awards $85 million to 9 victims of deadly 2020 wildfires

By The Associated Press

Posted January 23, 2024 8:29 pm.

Last Updated January 23, 2024 8:42 pm.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon jury awarded $85 million Tuesday to nine victims of wildfires that ravaged the state in 2020, the latest verdict in a series of legal proceedings that are expected to put the utility PacifiCorp on the hook for billions of dollars over its liability for the deadly blazes.

“We are so proud of the strength and resilience of our clients, and thankful to the jury for holding PacifiCorp accountable for what happened on Labor Day 2020 — something it will never do itself,” Nick Rosinia, one of the plaintiffs’ attorneys, said in a statement.

PacifiCorp expects post-verdict rulings and insurance payments to bring its share of the verdict to just under $80 million, the company said in a statement.

“The 2020 wildfires were undeniably tragic,” it said. “PacifiCorp has settled and will continue to settle all reasonable claims for actual damages under Oregon law. … The growing threat of wildfires to communities and businesses is bigger than any one company or industry.”

The fires were among the worst natural disasters in Oregon’s history, killing nine people, burning more than 1,875 square miles (4,856 square kilometers) and destroying upward of 5,000 homes and other structures.

Last June a jury found PacifiCorp liable for damages for negligently failing to cut power to its 600,000 customers despite warnings from top fire officials, saying its power lines were responsible for multiple blazes. PacifCorp has appealed.

That jury awarded around $90 million to 17 homeowners named as plaintiffs in the case, with damages to be determined later for a broader class that could include the owners of about 2,500 properties, as estimated by plaintiffs’ attorneys.

The damages awarded Tuesday were the first in cases brought by that broader class, with additional trials expected in February and April.

PacifiCorp also agreed last month to pay $299 million to settle a lawsuit brought by 463 plaintiffs who were harmed by separate devastating wildfires in southern Oregon over Labor Day 2020.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Wild turkey roaming on Scarborough roads for 2 months saved by Toronto wildlife crew
Wild turkey roaming on Scarborough roads for 2 months saved by Toronto wildlife crew

CityNews saw the wild turkey wandering on Warden Avenue for hours on Monday. Toronto Wildlife Centre crews saved it Tuesday morning.

17m ago

Mississauga man charged with credit card fraud amassed over $1M in debt: OPP
Mississauga man charged with credit card fraud amassed over $1M in debt: OPP

A man from Mississauga has been charged with fraud after police say he purposely racked up a huge credit card bill of over $1 million without an intention to pay it back. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP)...

5h ago

Car smashes into hydro pole in Scarborough as slippery roads impact commute
Car smashes into hydro pole in Scarborough as slippery roads impact commute

A driver avoided serious injury after crashing into a hydro pole and knocking it down in Scarborough as motorists were forced to navigate challenging conditions due to a wintry mix of snow and rain. Toronto...

59m ago

Man charged in alleged bear spray assault at Toronto's Union Station
Man charged in alleged bear spray assault at Toronto's Union Station

A man has been arrested and charged after allegedly spraying someone with bear spray during an altercation, leading to a partial evacuation of Toronto's Union Station. Police were called to the Front...

3h ago

Top Stories

Wild turkey roaming on Scarborough roads for 2 months saved by Toronto wildlife crew
Wild turkey roaming on Scarborough roads for 2 months saved by Toronto wildlife crew

CityNews saw the wild turkey wandering on Warden Avenue for hours on Monday. Toronto Wildlife Centre crews saved it Tuesday morning.

17m ago

Mississauga man charged with credit card fraud amassed over $1M in debt: OPP
Mississauga man charged with credit card fraud amassed over $1M in debt: OPP

A man from Mississauga has been charged with fraud after police say he purposely racked up a huge credit card bill of over $1 million without an intention to pay it back. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP)...

5h ago

Car smashes into hydro pole in Scarborough as slippery roads impact commute
Car smashes into hydro pole in Scarborough as slippery roads impact commute

A driver avoided serious injury after crashing into a hydro pole and knocking it down in Scarborough as motorists were forced to navigate challenging conditions due to a wintry mix of snow and rain. Toronto...

59m ago

Man charged in alleged bear spray assault at Toronto's Union Station
Man charged in alleged bear spray assault at Toronto's Union Station

A man has been arrested and charged after allegedly spraying someone with bear spray during an altercation, leading to a partial evacuation of Toronto's Union Station. Police were called to the Front...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

0:42
WATCH: Plane trail drags on runway at Pearson Airport
WATCH: Plane trail drags on runway at Pearson Airport

Air France Flight 356 from Paris to Toronto dragged its tail on the runway at Pearson Airport after an aborted landing on Saturday. The pilot experienced a “landing rate warning” when there was too much speed and not enough runway to safely land.

8h ago

1:56
Toronto Police search for suspect after youth is allegedly attacked with machete
Toronto Police search for suspect after youth is allegedly attacked with machete

Toronto police are on the hunt for a suspect after a youth was allegedly attacked by a male armed with a machete near Northview Heights Secondary School. Michelle Mackey has more details from students and the school.

22h ago

2:48
Ford defends ServiceOntario locations moving to big-box stores
Ford defends ServiceOntario locations moving to big-box stores

Premier Ford has defended moving some ServiceOntario locations into Staples and Walmart stores, claiming it will save taxpayers a million dollars. Richard Southern has the details.
0:35
The Stanley Cup takes the TTC ahead of the All-Star game
The Stanley Cup takes the TTC ahead of the All-Star game

The city is preparing for the All-Star game next weekend and today residents were commuting with the cup! The Stanley Cup that is! Lindsay Dunn was riding along.
1:19
Doug Ford calls out CityNews reporter while defending ServiceOntario deal with Staples
Doug Ford calls out CityNews reporter while defending ServiceOntario deal with Staples

Premier Doug Ford defends the decision to move ServiceOntario locations into Staples and Walmart stores and to use taxpayer money to retrofit the stores. This is Ford's first response to exclusive reporting by CityNews and reporter Richard Southern.
More Videos