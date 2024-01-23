breaking

Man dead, homicide unit investigating after police respond to disturbance at Oshawa home

Oshawa homicide
Durham police are investigating after a man who was found injured at a home in Oshawa on Jan. 23, 2024 was pronounced dead in hospital. CITYNEWS/Khaled Mansour

By Michael Ranger

Posted January 23, 2024 6:35 am.

Last Updated January 23, 2024 6:51 am.

A man has died after he was found badly hurt by police at a home in Oshawa on Tuesday morning.

Durham Regional Police say officers were called to a house near Ritson Road and Dean Avenue, north of Highway 401, for reports of a disturbance.

Police say a man was found with serious injuries and was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The homicide unit has been called in to investigate.

This is a developing story. More to come.

