Man dead, homicide unit investigating after police respond to disturbance at Oshawa home

A man has died after he was found badly hurt by police at a home in Oshawa on Tuesday morning.

Durham Regional Police say officers were called to a house near Ritson Road and Dean Avenue, north of Highway 401, for reports of a disturbance.

Police say a man was found with serious injuries and was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The homicide unit has been called in to investigate.

This is a developing story. More to come.