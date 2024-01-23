breaking
Man dead, homicide unit investigating after police respond to disturbance at Oshawa home
Posted January 23, 2024 6:35 am.
Last Updated January 23, 2024 6:51 am.
A man has died after he was found badly hurt by police at a home in Oshawa on Tuesday morning.
Durham Regional Police say officers were called to a house near Ritson Road and Dean Avenue, north of Highway 401, for reports of a disturbance.
Police say a man was found with serious injuries and was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The homicide unit has been called in to investigate.
This is a developing story. More to come.