Parkland names former HF Sinclair CEO Michael Jennings to board of directors

Parkland Corp. has named veteran executive Michael Jennings to its board of directors as part of the company's board renewal process. Drivers line up at a Pioneer gas station in Carleton Place, Ont., on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2008. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 23, 2024 8:30 am.

Last Updated January 23, 2024 8:42 am.

CALGARY — Parkland Corp. has named veteran executive Michael Jennings to its board of directors as part of the company’s board renewal process.

The addition of the former HF Sinclair Corp. chief executive to the board is effective Feb. 10.

The move comes as New York-based activist investor Engine Capital LP calls for a complete board overhaul at the company.

Engine Capital, which holds a 2.5 per cent stake in Parkland, has been seeking changes at the company since last March, when it urged it to sell or spin off its Burnaby, B.C., refinery and become a pure play fuel and convenience retailer.

In a recent letter, Engine said it doesn’t believe Parkland’s current board should be responsible for its own refreshment process and that it should collaborate with its largest shareholders to reconstitute the board with directors who will “prioritize the interests of all shareholders.”

Two members of Parkland’s board, both of whom had been nominees of Simpson Oil, Parkland’s largest shareholder, stepped down at the end of last year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 23, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:PKI)

The Canadian Press

Man dead, homicide unit investigating after police respond to disturbance at Oshawa home
Man dead, homicide unit investigating after police respond to disturbance at Oshawa home

A man has died after he was found badly hurt by police at a home in Oshawa on Tuesday morning. Durham Regional Police say officers were called to a house near Ritson Road and Dean Avenue, north of Highway...

breaking

3h ago

'Oppenheimer' tops all Oscar nominees with 13; 'Barbie' snags 8
'Oppenheimer' tops all Oscar nominees with 13; 'Barbie' snags 8

The 2024 Oscar nominations have been announced. The nominees for best picture are: “American Fiction”; “Anatomy of a Fall”; “Barbie”; “The Holdovers”; “Killers of the Flower Moon”;...

28m ago

Transport truck crashes into frozen swamp after driver loses control on Hwy. 401
Transport truck crashes into frozen swamp after driver loses control on Hwy. 401

A truck driver escaped with minor injuries after the tractor-trailer they were driving lost control on Highway 401 and crashed into a frozen swamp near Milton. The collision occurred in the eastbound...

3h ago

Suspected impaired driver charged with drug possession following serious crash on Hwy. 400
Suspected impaired driver charged with drug possession following serious crash on Hwy. 400

A man is facing charges for impaired driving and drug possession after a serious highway crash in Barrie. Emergency crews were called to Highway 400 south of Essa Road in the early morning hours Tuesday...

2h ago

