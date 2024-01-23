Partial list of nominees for the 2024 Oscars

Jack Quaid, left, and Zazie Beetz speak during the 96th Academy Awards nominations announcement on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, Calif. The 96th Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, March 10, 2024, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Invision

By The Associated Press

Posted January 23, 2024 9:05 am.

Last Updated January 23, 2024 9:42 am.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — A partial list of nominees to the 96th Academy Awards, which were announced Tuesday in Beverly Hills, California.

BEST PICTURE

“American Fiction”; “Anatomy of a Fall”; “Barbie”; “The Holdovers”; “Killers of the Flower Moon”; “Maestro”; “Oppenheimer”; “Past Lives”; “Poor Things”; “The Zone of Interest”

BEST ACTRESS

Annette Bening, “Nyad”; Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon”; Sandra Hüller, “Anatomy of a Fall”; Carey Mulligan, “Maestro”; Emma Stone, “Poor Things”

BEST ACTOR

Bradley Cooper, “Maestro”; Colman Domingo, “Rustin”; Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers”; Jeffrey Wright, “American Fiction”; Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer.”

SUPPORTING ACTOR

Sterling K. Brown, “American Fiction”; Robert De Niro, “Killers of the Flower Moon”; Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”; Ryan Gosling, “Barbie”; Mark Ruffalo, “Poor Things”

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Emily Blunt, “Oppenheimer”; Danielle Brooks, “The Color Purple”; America Ferrera, “Barbie”; Jodie Foster, “Nyad”; Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”

DIRECTOR

Justine Triet, “Anatomy of a Fall”; Yorgos Lanthimos, “Poor Things”; Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”; Martin Scorsese, “Killers of the Flower Moon”; Jonathan Glazer, “The Zone of Interest”

ANIMATED FILM

“The Boy and the Heron”; “Elemental”; “Nimona”; “Robot Dreams”; “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

“Four Daughters”; “20 Days in Mariupol”; “Bobi Wine: The People’s President”; “The Eternal Memory”; “To Kill a Tiger.”

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

“Society of the Snow,” (Spain); “The Zone of Interest,” (United Kingdom); “The Teachers’ Lounge” (Germany); “Io Capitano” (Italy) ; “Perfect Days” (Japan)

COSTUME DESIGN

“Barbie”; Killers of the Flower Moon; “Napoleon”; “Oppenheimer”; “Poor Things”

ORIGINAL SCORE

“American Fiction”; “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”; “Killers of the Flower Moon”; “Oppenheimer”; “Poor Things”

ORIGINAL SONG

“The Fire Inside” from “Flamin’ Hot”; “I’m Just Ken” from “Barbie”; “What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie”; “Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” from “Killers of the Flower Moon”; “It Never Went Away” from “American Symphony.

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

“Golda”; “Maestro”; “Oppenheimer”; “Poor Things”; “Society of the Snow”

PRODUCTION DESIGN

“Barbie”; “Killers of the Flower Moon”; Napoleon”; “Oppenheimer”; “Poor Things”

FILM EDITING

“Anatomy of a Fall”; “The Holdovers”; “Killers of the Flower Moon”; “Oppenheimer”; “Poor Things”

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

“Barbie”; “Poor Things”; “American Fiction”; “Oppenheimer”; “The Zone of Interest”

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

“Anatomy of a Fall”; “The Holdovers”; “Past Lives”; “May December”; “Maestro”

ANIMATED SHORT FILM

“Letter to a Pig”; “Ninety-Five Senses”; “WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko”; “Pachyderme”; “Our Uniform”

LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM

“The After”; “Invincible”; “Knight of Fortune”; “Red, White and Blue”; “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar.”

The Associated Press

