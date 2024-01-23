Payment technology firm Nuvei signs partnership deal with software company Adobe

MONTREAL — Nuvei Corp. has signed a partnership deal with software company Adobe to provide customers access to its payment technology.

Financial terms of the agreement were not immediately available.

The company says the partnership will allow businesses operating on Adobe Commerce to simplify payments and expand into new markets.

Jason Knell, senior director of content and commerce partnerships at Adobe, says the deal will help Adobe Commerce provide merchants with greater flexibility.

The agreement with Adobe follows a partnership deal between Nuvei and Microsoft Corp. announced last year that will see the software company start using Nuvei’s payments technology in the Middle East and the Africa.

Nuvei shares were up $2.02 at $32.89 in early afternoon trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 23, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:NVEI)

The Canadian Press