RCMP responding to plane crash near Fort Smith, N.W.T.

RCMP say a plane has crashed near Fort Smith, N.W.T. An RCMP logo is seen in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 23, 2024 2:31 pm.

Last Updated January 23, 2024 3:12 pm.

FORT SMITH, N.W.T. — Police in the Northwest Territories say they are assisting after a plane crashed near the town of Fort Smith on Tuesday. 

RCMP said in an email that Transport Canada and search-and-rescue teams have been brought in.

Joint Rescue Coordination Centre Trenton confirmed the military responded after a plane lost contact shortly after taking off near the town, about 740 kilometres south of Yellowknife near the Northwest Territories-Alberta boundary. 

The Air Force, RCMP and Canadian Rangers were all involved in the search-and-rescue, said David Lavallee, a public affairs officer with Search and Rescue Region Trenton. 

Three Air Force squadrons provided air support, while police and rangers conducted a search on the ground, he said. 

Lavallee said a CC-130H Hercules aircraft travelled to the site from Calgary and a CC-130J Hercules was sent from Trenton. A Twin Otter aircraft was sent from Yellowknife. 

“Canadian Rangers located the aircraft near the Slave River, and (search-and-rescue) … parachuted into the site,” said Lavallee. 

Neither Lavallee nor police have said whether anyone was injured. 

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada said it has been notified of the crash and is assessing the situation.

In a social media post, the town of Fort Smith asked residents to stay away from where it’s believed the plane crashed to allow for emergency responders to get through.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Jan. 23, 2024. 

The Canadian Press

