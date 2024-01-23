Car smashes into hydro pole in Scarborough as slippery roads impact commute

Scarborough hydro pole down
A hydro pole hangs from its wires after a vehicle crash in Scarborough on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. Photo: Hugues Cormier/CityNews.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted January 23, 2024 7:35 pm.

Last Updated January 23, 2024 7:50 pm.

A driver avoided serious injury after crashing into a hydro pole and knocking it down in Scarborough as motorists were forced to navigate challenging conditions due to a wintry mix of snow and rain.

Toronto police responded to a crash on Tuesday evening on North Edgerly Avenue near Danforth Road.

Photos from the scene show a badly damaged vehicle and a hydro pole hanging by its wires.

Photo: Hugues Cormier/CityNews.
Photo: Hugues Cormier/CityNews.

Peel Regional Police warned motorists of the inclement weather and urged everyone to drive appropriately based on the conditions.

“Maintain a good distance between you and the car ahead of you,” a spokesperson wrote on X.

Toronto and much of the GTA were under a winter travel advisory on Tuesday as local snowfall amounts ranged from 5 to 8 cm by the evening. That weather alert was lifted by 7 p.m.

Snow isn’t expected to be a factor in the next 48 hours as temperatures gradually rise and tons of rain hit the city and the surrounding GTA, with approximately 25 mm expected by the end of the day on Thursday.

Top Stories

Wild turkey roaming on Scarborough roads for 2 months saved by Toronto wildlife crew
Wild turkey roaming on Scarborough roads for 2 months saved by Toronto wildlife crew

CityNews saw the wild turkey wandering on Warden Avenue for hours on Monday. Toronto Wildlife Centre crews saved it Tuesday morning.

17m ago

Mississauga man charged with credit card fraud amassed over $1M in debt: OPP
Mississauga man charged with credit card fraud amassed over $1M in debt: OPP

A man from Mississauga has been charged with fraud after police say he purposely racked up a huge credit card bill of over $1 million without an intention to pay it back. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP)...

5h ago

Man charged in alleged bear spray assault at Toronto's Union Station
Man charged in alleged bear spray assault at Toronto's Union Station

A man has been arrested and charged after allegedly spraying someone with bear spray during an altercation, leading to a partial evacuation of Toronto's Union Station. Police were called to the Front...

3h ago

Winter weather travel advisory lifts in Toronto, GTA
Winter weather travel advisory lifts in Toronto, GTA

A winter weather travel advisory has ended in Toronto and across the GTA as several centimetres of snow fell and slowed down the afternoon and evening commute on Tuesday. Environment Canada issued the...

1h ago

