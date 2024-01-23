Car smashes into hydro pole in Scarborough as slippery roads impact commute

A driver avoided serious injury after crashing into a hydro pole and knocking it down in Scarborough as motorists were forced to navigate challenging conditions due to a wintry mix of snow and rain.

Toronto police responded to a crash on Tuesday evening on North Edgerly Avenue near Danforth Road.

Photos from the scene show a badly damaged vehicle and a hydro pole hanging by its wires.

Photo: Hugues Cormier/CityNews.

Peel Regional Police warned motorists of the inclement weather and urged everyone to drive appropriately based on the conditions.

“Maintain a good distance between you and the car ahead of you,” a spokesperson wrote on X.

Toronto and much of the GTA were under a winter travel advisory on Tuesday as local snowfall amounts ranged from 5 to 8 cm by the evening. That weather alert was lifted by 7 p.m.

Snow isn’t expected to be a factor in the next 48 hours as temperatures gradually rise and tons of rain hit the city and the surrounding GTA, with approximately 25 mm expected by the end of the day on Thursday.