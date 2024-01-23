Three dead after helicopter crashes near Terrace, B.C.

People look on as the AgustaWestland CH-149 Cormorant helicopter demonstrates a search and rescue operation during the Defence on the Dock at the Ogden Point Breakwater District in Victoria, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023. Officials have confirmed that a helicopter crashed on Terrace in B.C. Monday afternoon. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 23, 2024 12:43 am.

Last Updated January 23, 2024 12:56 am.

TERRACE — A heli-skiing company says three people have died after one of its helicopters crashed in west-central British Columbia.

Northern Escape Heli-Skiing, which is based in Terrace, B.C., confirmed the deaths in a news release but did not say how many people were involved in the crash near the city.

B.C. Emergency Health Services says it was notified Monday afternoon about the crash, and that three air and five ground ambulances were dispatched.

It says paramedics treated four patients who were transported to Terrace’s Mills Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

Sub-Lieut. Wilson Ho, a spokesman with the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Victoria, says a CH-149 Cormorant helicopter was sent to assist.

The heli-skiing company says it has contacted the critical incident stress management team from HeliCat Canada, a trade association representing the helicopter and snowcat skiing industry, which will offer services that include debriefing and peer support.

“Northern Escape Heli-Skiing is focused on the safety of guests, staff and guides — it is our top priority and the most important work we do,” John Forrest, the company’s president and general manager, said in a statement. 

“We are working closely with the RCMP and other authorities to support the investigation into the cause of the incident.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 22, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Note to readers: MINOR EDITS

