Man charged in alleged bear spray assault at Toronto’s Union Station

A man has been arrested and charged after allegedly spraying someone with bear spray during an altercation, leading to a partial evacuation of Toronto’s Union Station.

Police were called to the Front Street West and Bay Street area just before 8:30 p.m. on Monday for reports of an unknown trouble.

It’s alleged the accused got into a verbal altercation with one person inside Union Station and sprayed them with bear spray. The suspect and victim then fled the area.

Officers said several bystanders were affected by the bear spray, leading to a brief evacuation of the concourse level.

Myles Kuhlberg, 29, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon and mischief/interfering with lawful use of property.

The accused appeared in court on Tuesday morning.