Man charged in alleged bear spray assault at Toronto’s Union Station

Toronto's Union Station
Union Station in Toronto. A man is facing charges for allegedly spraying an individual with bear spray during an argument on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024. Photo: Flickr.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted January 23, 2024 4:48 pm.

Last Updated January 23, 2024 5:01 pm.

A man has been arrested and charged after allegedly spraying someone with bear spray during an altercation, leading to a partial evacuation of Toronto’s Union Station.

Police were called to the Front Street West and Bay Street area just before 8:30 p.m. on Monday for reports of an unknown trouble.

It’s alleged the accused got into a verbal altercation with one person inside Union Station and sprayed them with bear spray. The suspect and victim then fled the area.

Officers said several bystanders were affected by the bear spray, leading to a brief evacuation of the concourse level.

Myles Kuhlberg, 29, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon and mischief/interfering with lawful use of property.

The accused appeared in court on Tuesday morning.

Mississauga man charged with credit card fraud amassed over $1M in debt: OPP
Mississauga man charged with credit card fraud amassed over $1M in debt: OPP

A man from Mississauga has been charged with fraud after police say he purposely racked up a huge credit card bill of over $1 million without an intention to pay it back. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP)...

2h ago

GTA under winter weather travel advisory with snow expected to impact afternoon commute
GTA under winter weather travel advisory with snow expected to impact afternoon commute

The entire GTA is under a winter weather travel advisory with several centimetres of snow expected to slow down the afternoon and evening commute. Environment Canada issued the advisory warning of snow...

7h ago

Federal use of the Emergencies Act was unreasonable, judge rules
Federal use of the Emergencies Act was unreasonable, judge rules

A judge has ruled it was unreasonable for the Liberal government to use the Emergencies Act to quell "Freedom Convoy" protests in the national capital and at key border points two years ago. In a decision...

updated

3h ago

Forcillo tells inquest feedback on use of force would have been helpful
Forcillo tells inquest feedback on use of force would have been helpful

A former Toronto police officer who shot a teen on an empty streetcar more than a decade ago told a coroner's inquest Tuesday it would have been helpful to receive feedback from superiors on his use of...

1h ago

1:56
Toronto Police search for suspect after youth is allegedly attacked with machete
Toronto Police search for suspect after youth is allegedly attacked with machete

Toronto police are on the hunt for a suspect after a youth was allegedly attacked by a male armed with a machete near Northview Heights Secondary School. Michelle Mackey has more details from students and the school.

19h ago

2:48
Ford defends ServiceOntario locations moving to big-box stores
Ford defends ServiceOntario locations moving to big-box stores

Premier Ford has defended moving some ServiceOntario locations into Staples and Walmart stores, claiming it will save taxpayers a million dollars. Richard Southern has the details.

23h ago

0:35
The Stanley Cup takes the TTC ahead of the All-Star game
The Stanley Cup takes the TTC ahead of the All-Star game

The city is preparing for the All-Star game next weekend and today residents were commuting with the cup! The Stanley Cup that is! Lindsay Dunn was riding along.
1:19
Doug Ford calls out CityNews reporter while defending ServiceOntario deal with Staples
Doug Ford calls out CityNews reporter while defending ServiceOntario deal with Staples

Premier Doug Ford defends the decision to move ServiceOntario locations into Staples and Walmart stores and to use taxpayer money to retrofit the stores. This is Ford's first response to exclusive reporting by CityNews and reporter Richard Southern.
1:30
Several rounds of snow to start the week
Several rounds of snow to start the week

Mainly cloudy with flurries to start the week before a wintry mix arrives on Tuesday ahead of a midweek temperature swing.
