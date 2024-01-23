GTA under winter weather travel advisory with snow expected to impact afternoon commute

The entire GTA is under a winter weather travel advisory with several centimetres of snow expected to slow down the afternoon and evening commute.

Environment Canada issued the advisory warning of snow beginning around noon that will “push into the region and impact travel through the day.”

The advisory notes snow will weaken in the late afternoon but not before accumulation of 4 to 8 cm. Peak snowfall rates of 1 to 2 cm per hour are expected.

“Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly,” the weather agency says. “There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas.”

Winter Wx Travel Advisory now covers Toronto and more of the GTA! Updates ⬇️ https://t.co/DgcH1Buuz0 — Jill Taylor (@JillTaylorCity) January 23, 2024

CityNews 680 meteorologist Jill Taylor says the snow will be heavy at times, especially in the afternoon.

“Light snow may mix with rain and ice pellets tonight,” Taylor says. “This is an all day event.”

Toronto finally saw relief from an extended cold snap on Monday as warmer air moved into the GTA. Tuesday calls for a guaranteed high of 1 C.

Wednesday could see a rain and snow mix in the morning with a high near 3 C, and it will be even warmer for the remainder of the week with daytime highs near 5 C on Thursday and Friday.

The current conditions and extended forecast for Toronto can be found here.

