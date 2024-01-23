GTA under winter weather travel advisory with snow expected to impact afternoon commute

Slush and snow in Toronto
Cars driving in slushy conditions in Toronto on Jan. 9, 2023. Andrew Osmond | CityNews

By Michael Ranger

Posted January 23, 2024 10:03 am.

The entire GTA is under a winter weather travel advisory with several centimetres of snow expected to slow down the afternoon and evening commute.

Environment Canada issued the advisory warning of snow beginning around noon that will “push into the region and impact travel through the day.”

The advisory notes snow will weaken in the late afternoon but not before accumulation of 4 to 8 cm. Peak snowfall rates of 1 to 2 cm per hour are expected.

“Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly,” the weather agency says. “There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas.”

CityNews 680 meteorologist Jill Taylor says the snow will be heavy at times, especially in the afternoon.

“Light snow may mix with rain and ice pellets tonight,” Taylor says. “This is an all day event.”

Toronto finally saw relief from an extended cold snap on Monday as warmer air moved into the GTA. Tuesday calls for a guaranteed high of 1 C.

Wednesday could see a rain and snow mix in the morning with a high near 3 C, and it will be even warmer for the remainder of the week with daytime highs near 5 C on Thursday and Friday.

The current conditions and extended forecast for Toronto can be found here.

The CityNews 680 Weather Guarantee jackpot has now climbed to $30,000 – and it will continue to climb by $100 every day that the jackpot is not claimed. Your chance to win, including how to enter, can be found here.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Oppenheimer' tops all Oscar nominees with 13; 'Barbie' snags 8
'Oppenheimer' tops all Oscar nominees with 13; 'Barbie' snags 8

After a tumultuous movie year marred by strikes and work stoppages, the Academy Awards showered nominations Tuesday on Christopher Nolan’s blockbuster biopic, “Oppenheimer,” which came away...

updated

53m ago

Suspected impaired driver charged with drug possession following serious crash on Hwy. 400
Suspected impaired driver charged with drug possession following serious crash on Hwy. 400

A man is facing charges for impaired driving and drug possession after a serious highway crash in Barrie. Emergency crews were called to Highway 400 south of Essa Road in the early morning hours Tuesday...

3h ago

Police make arrest after demonstration that blocked Gardiner traffic
Police make arrest after demonstration that blocked Gardiner traffic

Toronto police have arrested a Mississauga man in connection to a demonstration last November that blocked traffic on the busy Gardiner Expressway. Officers received several calls about a demonstration...

39m ago

Man in 60s dead, homicide unit investigating after disturbance at Oshawa home
Man in 60s dead, homicide unit investigating after disturbance at Oshawa home

A man is dead and a homicide investigation is underway after an incident at a home in Oshawa on Monday night. Durham Regional Police say officers were called to a house near Ritson Road and Dean Avenue,...

updated

31m ago

Top Stories

'Oppenheimer' tops all Oscar nominees with 13; 'Barbie' snags 8
'Oppenheimer' tops all Oscar nominees with 13; 'Barbie' snags 8

After a tumultuous movie year marred by strikes and work stoppages, the Academy Awards showered nominations Tuesday on Christopher Nolan’s blockbuster biopic, “Oppenheimer,” which came away...

updated

53m ago

Suspected impaired driver charged with drug possession following serious crash on Hwy. 400
Suspected impaired driver charged with drug possession following serious crash on Hwy. 400

A man is facing charges for impaired driving and drug possession after a serious highway crash in Barrie. Emergency crews were called to Highway 400 south of Essa Road in the early morning hours Tuesday...

3h ago

Police make arrest after demonstration that blocked Gardiner traffic
Police make arrest after demonstration that blocked Gardiner traffic

Toronto police have arrested a Mississauga man in connection to a demonstration last November that blocked traffic on the busy Gardiner Expressway. Officers received several calls about a demonstration...

39m ago

Man in 60s dead, homicide unit investigating after disturbance at Oshawa home
Man in 60s dead, homicide unit investigating after disturbance at Oshawa home

A man is dead and a homicide investigation is underway after an incident at a home in Oshawa on Monday night. Durham Regional Police say officers were called to a house near Ritson Road and Dean Avenue,...

updated

31m ago

Most Watched Today

1:56
Toronto Police search for suspect after youth is allegedly attacked with machete
Toronto Police search for suspect after youth is allegedly attacked with machete

Toronto police are on the hunt for a suspect after a youth was allegedly attacked by a male armed with a machete near Northview Heights Secondary School. Michelle Mackey has more details from students and the school.

13h ago

2:48
Ford defends ServiceOntario locations moving to big-box stores
Ford defends ServiceOntario locations moving to big-box stores

Premier Ford has defended moving some ServiceOntario locations into Staples and Walmart stores, claiming it will save taxpayers a million dollars. Richard Southern has the details.

17h ago

0:35
The Stanley Cup takes the TTC ahead of the All-Star game
The Stanley Cup takes the TTC ahead of the All-Star game

The city is preparing for the All-Star game next weekend and today residents were commuting with the cup! The Stanley Cup that is! Lindsay Dunn was riding along.

22h ago

1:19
Doug Ford calls out CityNews reporter while defending ServiceOntario deal with Staples
Doug Ford calls out CityNews reporter while defending ServiceOntario deal with Staples

Premier Doug Ford defends the decision to move ServiceOntario locations into Staples and Walmart stores and to use taxpayer money to retrofit the stores. This is Ford's first response to exclusive reporting by CityNews and reporter Richard Southern.

22h ago

1:30
Several rounds of snow to start the week
Several rounds of snow to start the week

Mainly cloudy with flurries to start the week before a wintry mix arrives on Tuesday ahead of a midweek temperature swing.
More Videos