US congressional delegation makes first trip to Taiwan after island’s presidential election

By Christopher Bodeen, The Associated Press

Posted January 23, 2024 9:24 pm.

Last Updated January 23, 2024 9:26 pm.

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The co-chairs of the U.S. Congressional Taiwan Caucus on Wednesday opened the first trip by U.S. lawmakers to the island where the independence-leaning Democratic Progressive Party won a third straight term in presidential elections this month.

U.S. Reps. Ami Bera, a Democrat from California, and Florida Republican Mario Díaz-Balart plan to “engage with senior officials and business leaders,” Bera’s office said in a statement, without naming those with whom they would meet.

“The aim of the trip is to reaffirm U.S. support for Taiwan following their successful democratic elections, express solidarity in their shared commitment to democratic values, and explore opportunities to further strengthen the robust economic and defense relationship between the United States and Taiwan,” the statement said.

China, America’s chief competitor for global influence, claims Taiwan as its own territory and threatens to use force to bring it under its control. Beijing strongly condemned the election of current Vice President Lai Ching-te as Taiwan’s leader and appears set to continue its policy of refusing to engage with the island’s government first set down following the election of the DPP’s Tsai Ing-wen in 2016.

Beijing objects to any form of official contact between the U.S. and Taiwan and responded to a 2022 visit by then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi with some of its largest military maneuvers in years, including missile launches and a simulated blockade of the island. It views visits by foreign government officials as them recognizing the island’s sovereignty.

President Joe Biden has sought to calm that complaint, insisting there’s no change in America’s longstanding “one-China policy,” which recognizes Beijing but allows informal relations and defense ties with Taipei.

Washington cut formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan in 1979 in order to recognize China, but U.S. law requires it to ensure the island has the means to defend itself and to treat all outside threats as a matter of grave concern.

While China regularly sends warplanes and navy ships to intimidate and harass Taiwan, there was no discernible spike in activity on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Defense Ministry reported seven Chinese warplanes and five naval vessels had been detected near the island over the previous 24 hours. It also said two Chinese balloons flew over the island’s northern and southern regions. The nature of the balloons remains unclear.

Christopher Bodeen, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Car and transit bus crash into hydro poles in separate collisions across Toronto
Car and transit bus crash into hydro poles in separate collisions across Toronto

Motorists were forced to navigate challenging conditions due to a wintry mix of snow and rain that hit Toronto on Tuesday as police responded to separate collisions that involved hydro poles being knocked...

updated

1h ago

Wild turkey roaming on Scarborough roads for 2 months saved by Toronto wildlife crew
Wild turkey roaming on Scarborough roads for 2 months saved by Toronto wildlife crew

CityNews saw the wild turkey wandering on Warden Avenue for hours on Monday. Toronto Wildlife Centre crews saved it Tuesday morning.

1h ago

Mississauga man charged with credit card fraud amassed over $1M in debt: OPP
Mississauga man charged with credit card fraud amassed over $1M in debt: OPP

A man from Mississauga has been charged with fraud after police say he purposely racked up a huge credit card bill of over $1 million without an intention to pay it back. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP)...

6h ago

5 arrested after brazen theft of vehicles from Ford plant in Oakville
5 arrested after brazen theft of vehicles from Ford plant in Oakville

Brazen vehicle thefts have become disturbingly commonplace in the Greater Toronto Area lately, but investigators with Halton police say a bold group took things a step further -- stealing 14 vehicles directly...

8h ago

Top Stories

Car and transit bus crash into hydro poles in separate collisions across Toronto
Car and transit bus crash into hydro poles in separate collisions across Toronto

Motorists were forced to navigate challenging conditions due to a wintry mix of snow and rain that hit Toronto on Tuesday as police responded to separate collisions that involved hydro poles being knocked...

updated

1h ago

Wild turkey roaming on Scarborough roads for 2 months saved by Toronto wildlife crew
Wild turkey roaming on Scarborough roads for 2 months saved by Toronto wildlife crew

CityNews saw the wild turkey wandering on Warden Avenue for hours on Monday. Toronto Wildlife Centre crews saved it Tuesday morning.

1h ago

Mississauga man charged with credit card fraud amassed over $1M in debt: OPP
Mississauga man charged with credit card fraud amassed over $1M in debt: OPP

A man from Mississauga has been charged with fraud after police say he purposely racked up a huge credit card bill of over $1 million without an intention to pay it back. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP)...

6h ago

5 arrested after brazen theft of vehicles from Ford plant in Oakville
5 arrested after brazen theft of vehicles from Ford plant in Oakville

Brazen vehicle thefts have become disturbingly commonplace in the Greater Toronto Area lately, but investigators with Halton police say a bold group took things a step further -- stealing 14 vehicles directly...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

2:35
Ontario to revamp kindergarten curriculum 
Ontario to revamp kindergarten curriculum 

Ontario kindergarteners to hit the books. Richard Southern with how the Ford government is rolling out a new kindergarten curriculum that will see four and five-year-old study reading writing an arithmetic

4h ago

0:42
WATCH: Plane trail drags on runway at Pearson Airport
WATCH: Plane trail drags on runway at Pearson Airport

Air France Flight 356 from Paris to Toronto dragged its tail on the runway at Pearson Airport after an aborted landing on Saturday. The pilot experienced a “landing rate warning” when there was too much speed and not enough runway to safely land.

9h ago

1:56
Toronto Police search for suspect after youth is allegedly attacked with machete
Toronto Police search for suspect after youth is allegedly attacked with machete

Toronto police are on the hunt for a suspect after a youth was allegedly attacked by a male armed with a machete near Northview Heights Secondary School. Michelle Mackey has more details from students and the school.

23h ago

2:48
Ford defends ServiceOntario locations moving to big-box stores
Ford defends ServiceOntario locations moving to big-box stores

Premier Ford has defended moving some ServiceOntario locations into Staples and Walmart stores, claiming it will save taxpayers a million dollars. Richard Southern has the details.
0:35
The Stanley Cup takes the TTC ahead of the All-Star game
The Stanley Cup takes the TTC ahead of the All-Star game

The city is preparing for the All-Star game next weekend and today residents were commuting with the cup! The Stanley Cup that is! Lindsay Dunn was riding along.
More Videos