Wild turkey roaming on Scarborough roads for 2 months saved by Toronto wildlife rescuers

For two months there have been occasional reports of a wild turkey wandering in traffic near Warden Avenue and Highway 401 and creating safety issues. Toronto Wildlife Centre rescuers were finally able to capture the turkey. Nick Westoll reports.

By Nick Westoll

Posted January 23, 2024 7:10 pm.

Last Updated January 23, 2024 7:14 pm.

A wild turkey that has been roaming in heavy traffic and leaping on and off homes in a Scarborough neighbourhood for two months has been saved by Toronto Wildlife Centre rescuers.

The rescue came nearly a day after the massive bird after Toronto police officers issued a traffic bulletin urging drivers to use caution while driving on Warden Avenue just north of Highway 401.

“They knocked on the door and they said, ‘Oh we got the bird and we’re going to relocate it somewhere where it’s safe,” a resident named Sam told CityNews on Tuesday.

“You see the footprints all over … (it) pecks at people’s cars, pecks at the windows, makes a mess everywhere.”

The massive turkey was found underneath Sam’s pickup truck Tuesday morning. Toronto police officers were back in the area searching for the bird after receiving reports it was back.

A Toronto Wildlife Centre crew arrived shortly after and two rescuers were able to restrain the animal and safely take it back to the centre for a health assessment. A representative told CityNews it didn’t appear there were any issues. Staff are now in the process of trying to find a better, safer place to release the turkey.

CityNews visited the area after the Toronto police warning was shared on social media. The wild turkey was spotted weaving in and out of traffic, pecking at vehicles and narrowly avoiding being hit for a couple of hours. At times residents went on the road in an unsuccessful attempt to corral the turkey. It briefly went to a nearby home’s roof before going back into traffic and flying into a tree to nest for the evening.

The turkey was spotted on Ontario government traffic cameras on the Warden Avenue off-ramp to Highway 401 in early December. Since then, CityNews received occasional reports from traffic spotters the bird was still creating issues for vehicles.

Related:

A Toronto police spokesperson initially said in a social media post “Toronto Wildlife” was notified about the incident. When asked for an update on the situation Monday evening, CityNews was referred to the City of Toronto’s 311 line. A 311 representative said they checked with Toronto Animal Services and noted they received other calls. However, they advised City staff weren’t coming.

“Toronto’s urban wildlife is incredibly diverse, with thousands of unique species calling this city home … . Toronto Animal Services responds to calls about sick and injured wildlife and works with Toronto Police Service and the Toronto Wildlife Centre to address issues of public safety involving wildlife,” a City of Toronto media spokesperson told CityNews in a written statement when asked about Monday’s situation.

CityNews also contacted the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF), which has responded to other instances outside of Toronto for problematic incidents involving wildlife.

“Municipalities are responsible for deciding on and taking appropriate actions when human-wildlife encounters create ongoing conflict situations on municipal property, and can also take action on private property with the permission of the landowner,” a statement Tuesday afternoon said.

“To date, the MNRF has not been contacted regarding this matter.

 “Any situation that impacts public safety should be referred to the local police since they have the authority to deal with these matters. Police can dispatch the animal if they decide it is necessary to protect public safety.”

CityNews contacted the Toronto Police Service for comment on Tuesday about the ongoing road safety issues, but a response wasn’t received as of Tuesday evening.

