WWE’s ‘Raw’ is moving to Netflix next year in a major streaming deal

File - Wrestler Carmella leaps at Bianca Belair, during the WWE Monday Night RAW event, March 6, 2023, in Boston. WWE's weekly television show "Raw" will move to Netflix next year as part of a major streaming deal. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Michelle Chapman, The Associated Press

Posted January 23, 2024 8:53 am.

Last Updated January 23, 2024 8:56 am.

WWE’s weekly television show “Raw” will move to Netflix next year as part of a major streaming deal.

“Raw,” which debuted in 1993, has produced 1,600 episodes to date and features wrestlers such as Cody Rhodes, Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins and Rhea Ripley. The three-hour program currently airs on USA Network and its media rights were considered a hot commodity over the past several months, particularly after the WWE return of CM Punk in November, with many speculating it could land at any number of networks or streaming platforms.

“We are excited to have WWE Raw, with its huge and passionate multigenerational fan base, on Netflix,” Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria said in a prepared statement.

WWE, which is part of TKO Group Holdings Inc., said Tuesday that “Raw” will air on Netflix starting in January 2025. This will impact viewers in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Latin America and other territories. WWE said that it will also impact additional countries and regions over time.

“This deal is transformative,” Mark Shapiro, TKO president and COO, said in a prepared statement. “It marries the can’t-miss WWE product with Netflix’s extraordinary global reach and locks in significant and predictable economics for many years. Our partnership fundamentally alters and strengthens the media landscape, dramatically expands the reach of WWE, and brings weekly live appointment viewing to Netflix.”

WWE also said that its documentaries, original series and forthcoming projects will be available on Netflix internationally starting in 2025.

The move of “Raw” to Netflix follows the announcement in September by World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. that “Friday Night Smackdown,” would be moving from Fox to USA Network in 2024 under a new five-year domestic media rights partnership with NBCUniversal. As part of the agreement, WWE will also produce four prime-time specials per year that will air on NBC, starting in the 2024/2025 season. This will be the first time that WWE will air on the network in prime time.

WWE also announced Tuesday that it reached a deal with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson that will give the star the rights to his nickname. Johnson will also join the board of TKO Group.

Shares of TKO Group jumped more than 21% before the markets open.

Michelle Chapman, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

GTA under winter weather travel advisory with snow expected to impact afternoon commute
GTA under winter weather travel advisory with snow expected to impact afternoon commute

The entire GTA is under a winter weather travel advisory with several centimetres of snow expected to slow down the afternoon and evening commute. Environment Canada issued the advisory warning of snow...

3m ago

'Oppenheimer' tops all Oscar nominees with 13; 'Barbie' snags 8
'Oppenheimer' tops all Oscar nominees with 13; 'Barbie' snags 8

The 2024 Oscar nominations have been announced. The nominees for best picture are: “American Fiction”; “Anatomy of a Fall”; “Barbie”; “The Holdovers”; “Killers of the Flower Moon”;...

32m ago

Suspected impaired driver charged with drug possession following serious crash on Hwy. 400
Suspected impaired driver charged with drug possession following serious crash on Hwy. 400

A man is facing charges for impaired driving and drug possession after a serious highway crash in Barrie. Emergency crews were called to Highway 400 south of Essa Road in the early morning hours Tuesday...

2h ago

Man dead, homicide unit investigating after police respond to disturbance at Oshawa home
Man dead, homicide unit investigating after police respond to disturbance at Oshawa home

A man has died after he was found badly hurt by police at a home in Oshawa on Tuesday morning. Durham Regional Police say officers were called to a house near Ritson Road and Dean Avenue, north of Highway...

breaking

3h ago

Top Stories

GTA under winter weather travel advisory with snow expected to impact afternoon commute
GTA under winter weather travel advisory with snow expected to impact afternoon commute

The entire GTA is under a winter weather travel advisory with several centimetres of snow expected to slow down the afternoon and evening commute. Environment Canada issued the advisory warning of snow...

3m ago

'Oppenheimer' tops all Oscar nominees with 13; 'Barbie' snags 8
'Oppenheimer' tops all Oscar nominees with 13; 'Barbie' snags 8

The 2024 Oscar nominations have been announced. The nominees for best picture are: “American Fiction”; “Anatomy of a Fall”; “Barbie”; “The Holdovers”; “Killers of the Flower Moon”;...

32m ago

Suspected impaired driver charged with drug possession following serious crash on Hwy. 400
Suspected impaired driver charged with drug possession following serious crash on Hwy. 400

A man is facing charges for impaired driving and drug possession after a serious highway crash in Barrie. Emergency crews were called to Highway 400 south of Essa Road in the early morning hours Tuesday...

2h ago

Man dead, homicide unit investigating after police respond to disturbance at Oshawa home
Man dead, homicide unit investigating after police respond to disturbance at Oshawa home

A man has died after he was found badly hurt by police at a home in Oshawa on Tuesday morning. Durham Regional Police say officers were called to a house near Ritson Road and Dean Avenue, north of Highway...

breaking

3h ago

Most Watched Today

1:56
Toronto Police search for suspect after youth is allegedly attacked with machete
Toronto Police search for suspect after youth is allegedly attacked with machete

Toronto police are on the hunt for a suspect after a youth was allegedly attacked by a male armed with a machete near Northview Heights Secondary School. Michelle Mackey has more details from students and the school.

11h ago

2:48
Ford defends ServiceOntario locations moving to big-box stores
Ford defends ServiceOntario locations moving to big-box stores

Premier Ford has defended moving some ServiceOntario locations into Staples and Walmart stores, claiming it will save taxpayers a million dollars. Richard Southern has the details.

15h ago

0:35
The Stanley Cup takes the TTC ahead of the All-Star game
The Stanley Cup takes the TTC ahead of the All-Star game

The city is preparing for the All-Star game next weekend and today residents were commuting with the cup! The Stanley Cup that is! Lindsay Dunn was riding along.

20h ago

1:19
Doug Ford calls out CityNews reporter while defending ServiceOntario deal with Staples
Doug Ford calls out CityNews reporter while defending ServiceOntario deal with Staples

Premier Doug Ford defends the decision to move ServiceOntario locations into Staples and Walmart stores and to use taxpayer money to retrofit the stores. This is Ford's first response to exclusive reporting by CityNews and reporter Richard Southern.

20h ago

1:30
Several rounds of snow to start the week
Several rounds of snow to start the week

Mainly cloudy with flurries to start the week before a wintry mix arrives on Tuesday ahead of a midweek temperature swing.
More Videos