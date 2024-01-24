A fast train and a truck collide in eastern Czech Republic, killing 1 and injuring 10 people

By The Associated Press

Posted January 24, 2024 2:00 am.

Last Updated January 24, 2024 2:12 am.

PRAGUE (AP) — A fast train collided with a truck in eastern Czech Republic on Wednesday, killing one person and injuring at least 10 people, officials said.

The Czech Railways said the driver of the train was killed. Police said their preliminary information shows dozens could be injured while the Czech Railways said about 15 people suffered injuries.

The accident occurred early in the morning when a fast train heading for Prague, the country’s capital, hit a truck at a crossing near the town of Bohumin. Authorities say an investigation is underway into the cause of the crash. The track has closed for the day.

