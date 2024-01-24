A Zimbabwe opposition figure seen by supporters as the face of resistance to repression is convicted

Zimbabwean opposition figure Job Sikhala enters the holding cells at the magistrates courts in Harare, Wednesday, Jan, 24. 2024. A Zimbabwean court is expected to give judgment Wednesday on Sikhala who spent nearly two years in pretrial detention on political charges. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi) AP

By Farai Mutsaka, The Associated Press

Posted January 24, 2024 3:07 pm.

Last Updated January 24, 2024 3:14 pm.

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — A Zimbabwean opposition figure who has spent close to 600 days in pretrial detention was convicted on Wednesday of inciting public violence, while some supporters sobbed at the treatment of a man seen by many as the face of resistance to the government’s alleged repression.

Job Sikhala, an outspoken official with the main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change party and a former member of parliament, was detained in June 2022 following the killing and dismembering of an activist from his party. He was accused of using social media to encourage opposition supporters to violently respond to the death of Moreblessing Ali.

Sikhala denied the charges, arguing that he was simply acting as the family’s lawyer in their quest to find Ali, whose body parts were later discovered in a well.

However, magistrate Tafadzwa Miti said evidence showed that Sikhala and opposition lawmaker Godfrey Sithole were responsible for the violence that followed Ali’s death near the capital, Harare.

Both men face up to 10 years in prison or a fine.

Sikhala has been arrested more than 65 times in the past 20 years and walked free each time before Wednesday’s verdict, his lawyers said. Supporters say his case highlights repression of dissenting voices in the southern African country.

Tension filled the courthouse in Harare. Dozens of people who couldn’t fit into the tiny courtroom packed the corridors and shoved police.

Outside, police in anti-riot gear and wielding batons blocked a group of activists from entering the courtyard to protest Sikhala ‘s continued detention. Some wept after the verdict was passed.

Sikhala seemed unshaken.

“Let them do what they want. I don’t care, don’t worry,” he said, wearing leg irons while walking from the court’s holding cells.

One of Sikhala’s lawyers, Harrison Nkomo, said they have been instructed to appeal Wednesday’s verdict.

The court on Monday will hear mitigation, a routine process in which lawyers plead for leniency before sentencing.

Global and local human rights groups including Amnesty International have protested the treatment of Sikhala, saying his situation underlines continued repression of the opposition and other government critics such as university students and labor unionists.

Last year’s election in Zimbabwe, the second since the coup that ousted the late and long-serving Robert Mugabe, was marked by allegations of violence, arrests, disruption of opposition activities and disputed results.

Current President Emmerson Mnangagwa, a former Mugabe ally who took power after the army-backed coup with promises of democratic reform, denies allegations of clamping down on the opposition. He insists that his government has improved the political environment and human rights situation.

Douglas Coltart, one of Sikhala’s lawyers, accused the government of using the law and the courts to punish outspoken rivals.

”The human rights situation in this country is extremely worrying. And it appears to be deteriorating,” he said outside the court.

Farai Mutsaka, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Five players on 2018 Canadian junior team reportedly asked to surrender to face sexual assault charges
Five players on 2018 Canadian junior team reportedly asked to surrender to face sexual assault charges

Five members of Canada's 2018 World Juniors hockey team have reportedly been told to surrender to police to face sexual assault charges. The Globe and Mail, citing unnamed sources, is reporting the...

1h ago

Teen arrested after alleged machete attack near North York high school
Teen arrested after alleged machete attack near North York high school

A Toronto teenager is facing charges after an alleged machete attack outside a high school in North York earlier this week. Emergency crews were called to the Bathurst Street and Finch Avenue West around...

3h ago

ServiceOntario owners advised not to speak to media regarding closures
ServiceOntario owners advised not to speak to media regarding closures

Privately run ServiceOntario outlets, including the 11 that are being shut down, have been told by the government not to speak to the media. A letter obtained by CityNews to the owners from the Ministry...

3h ago

New documentary to air on deadly, illegal cosmetic clinic in Vaughan
New documentary to air on deadly, illegal cosmetic clinic in Vaughan

On a cold April morning in 2017, 23-year-old Chanel Stebens entered a Vaughan home to receive a cosmetic butt injection from Anna Yakubovsky-Rositsan, a registered nurse who investigators say was operating...

3h ago

Top Stories

Five players on 2018 Canadian junior team reportedly asked to surrender to face sexual assault charges
Five players on 2018 Canadian junior team reportedly asked to surrender to face sexual assault charges

Five members of Canada's 2018 World Juniors hockey team have reportedly been told to surrender to police to face sexual assault charges. The Globe and Mail, citing unnamed sources, is reporting the...

1h ago

Teen arrested after alleged machete attack near North York high school
Teen arrested after alleged machete attack near North York high school

A Toronto teenager is facing charges after an alleged machete attack outside a high school in North York earlier this week. Emergency crews were called to the Bathurst Street and Finch Avenue West around...

3h ago

ServiceOntario owners advised not to speak to media regarding closures
ServiceOntario owners advised not to speak to media regarding closures

Privately run ServiceOntario outlets, including the 11 that are being shut down, have been told by the government not to speak to the media. A letter obtained by CityNews to the owners from the Ministry...

3h ago

New documentary to air on deadly, illegal cosmetic clinic in Vaughan
New documentary to air on deadly, illegal cosmetic clinic in Vaughan

On a cold April morning in 2017, 23-year-old Chanel Stebens entered a Vaughan home to receive a cosmetic butt injection from Anna Yakubovsky-Rositsan, a registered nurse who investigators say was operating...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:35
Ontario to revamp kindergarten curriculum 
Ontario to revamp kindergarten curriculum 

Ontario kindergarteners to hit the books. Richard Southern with how the Ford government is rolling out a new kindergarten curriculum that will see four and five-year-old study reading writing an arithmetic

22h ago

2:51
Wild turkey rescued after roaming in Scarborough neighbourhood
Wild turkey rescued after roaming in Scarborough neighbourhood

For two months there have been occasional reports of a wild turkey wandering in traffic near Warden Avenue and Highway 401 and creating safety issues. Toronto Wildlife Centre rescuers were finally able to capture the turkey. Nick Westoll reports.

22h ago

0:42
WATCH: Plane trail drags on runway at Pearson Airport
WATCH: Plane trail drags on runway at Pearson Airport

Air France Flight 356 from Paris to Toronto dragged its tail on the runway at Pearson Airport after an aborted landing on Saturday. The pilot experienced a “landing rate warning” when there was too much speed and not enough runway to safely land.

1:56
Toronto Police search for suspect after youth is allegedly attacked with machete
Toronto Police search for suspect after youth is allegedly attacked with machete

Toronto police are on the hunt for a suspect after a youth was allegedly attacked by a male armed with a machete near Northview Heights Secondary School. Michelle Mackey has more details from students and the school.
2:38
Spikes in dementia anticipated in the coming decades
Spikes in dementia anticipated in the coming decades

A new study shows some groups will see a higher spike than others in the number of people living with dementia in the coming decades. Dilshad Burman with what the numbers reveal, and how they can inform dementia care in Canada.

More Videos