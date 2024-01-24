Algerian opposition parties call for a political dialogue in presidential election year

FILE - Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune addresses the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023 at U.N. headquarters. As the election year commences, opposition parties are raising concerns about economic and political crises plaguing the country four years after widespread protests led to the outster of former President Abdelaziz Bouteflika. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By The Associated Press

Posted January 24, 2024 12:54 pm.

Last Updated January 24, 2024 12:57 pm.

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — As the election year begins in Algeria, both those in power and those in the opposition have begun political campaigns addressing mounting political and economic challenges plaguing the oil-rich North African country.

Yet it remains unclear whether campaigning in Algeria’s presidential election, likely to be held in December, will inspire serious debate about the direction of the country among political parties or the broader electorate.

The Rally for Culture and Democracy, among the rare opposition parties maintaining a notable public presence in President Abdelmajid Tebboune ‘s Algeria, this week called on the government to “put in place political conditions for a debate to find a way out of crisis.”

Still, no candidate has stepped forward to challenge Tebboune, Algeria’s 78-year-old leader who has not announced plans to run for a second term. He’s maintained an air of mystery, contending last month that “the people will decide the right moment” for such an announcement.

The country’s leading army general, Said Chengriha, has offered support for Tebboune, praising “the projects implemented over the past 4 years” and called for “the continuation of this work.”

The government’s attempts to draw attention to efforts to fight corruption, revive the economy and chart a new course for Algeria, however, haven’t been felt by all, retired railroad worker Hassan Lamari said Monday.

“Go to the market to see the prices instead of listening to propaganda on public television,” he told The Associated Press. “Meat and fish are luxuries for the majority of Algerians.”

The Rally for Culture and Democracy’s call for dialogue with those in power made at a meeting on Sunday comes as Tebboune resumes meetings with leaders of political parties. Though few have broached the subject of this year’s election, Louisa Hanoune, the leader of Algeria’s Workers’ Party, said discussions between the president and party leaders had touched on “all questions, without taboos.”

She said Tebboune was open to all proposals, including demands for political and social reforms, and had taken questions about the status of imprisoned journalist Ihsane El Kadi.

Moves to reignite political dialogue and engage Algerians may be inspiring a cautious optimism among some party leaders, but the electorate still has many reasons to remain disillusioned and politically disengaged.

More than four years after Tebboune rose to power promising to reach out to pro-democracy protestors who helped end his predecessor’s 20-year tenure, Algeria continues to dole out harsh punishments against both journalists and activists who’ve been critical of the government. Members of the separatist Movement for the Self-Determination of Kabylie (MAK) were convicted this month for belonging to a terrorist group and undermining state security.

Both Algeria’s state spending and the broader economy remain heavily reliant on oil and gas revenues. Throughout Tebboune’s tenure, inflation, unemployment and food shortages have plagued Algeria’s economy and despite promised reforms, development has not expanded out to regions beyond the country’s major cities.

This year, the government plans to raise public wages and pensions and establish an unemployment fund for young people. Those make up part of a record election-year budget that also includes tax cuts and maintained subsidies for key sectors.

In a country where elections have often been boycotted, calls for political dialogue from leading opposition parties don’t mean they plan to participate or nominate challengers to Tebboune. Athmane Maazouz, the president of the Rally for Culture and Democracy, said Saturday that he worried the elections “will be neither regular, open nor transparent” as promised.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Five players on 2018 Canadian junior team reportedly asked to surrender to face sexual assault charges
Five players on 2018 Canadian junior team reportedly asked to surrender to face sexual assault charges

Five members of Canada's 2018 World Juniors hockey team have reportedly been told to surrender to police to face sexual assault charges. The Globe and Mail, citing unnamed sources, is reporting the...

1h ago

Teen arrested after alleged machete attack near North York high school
Teen arrested after alleged machete attack near North York high school

A Toronto teenager is facing charges after an alleged machete attack outside a high school in North York earlier this week. Emergency crews were called to the Bathurst Street and Finch Avenue West around...

0m ago

ServiceOntario owners advised not to speak to media regarding closures
ServiceOntario owners advised not to speak to media regarding closures

Privately run ServiceOntario outlets, including the 11 that are being shut down, have been told by the government not to speak to the media. A letter obtained by CityNews to the owners from the Ministry...

9m ago

New documentary to air on deadly, illegal cosmetic clinic in Vaughan
New documentary to air on deadly, illegal cosmetic clinic in Vaughan

On a cold April morning in 2017, 23-year-old Chanel Stebens entered a Vaughan home to receive a cosmetic butt injection from Anna Yakubovsky-Rositsan, a registered nurse who investigators say was operating...

19m ago

Top Stories

Five players on 2018 Canadian junior team reportedly asked to surrender to face sexual assault charges
Five players on 2018 Canadian junior team reportedly asked to surrender to face sexual assault charges

Five members of Canada's 2018 World Juniors hockey team have reportedly been told to surrender to police to face sexual assault charges. The Globe and Mail, citing unnamed sources, is reporting the...

1h ago

Teen arrested after alleged machete attack near North York high school
Teen arrested after alleged machete attack near North York high school

A Toronto teenager is facing charges after an alleged machete attack outside a high school in North York earlier this week. Emergency crews were called to the Bathurst Street and Finch Avenue West around...

0m ago

ServiceOntario owners advised not to speak to media regarding closures
ServiceOntario owners advised not to speak to media regarding closures

Privately run ServiceOntario outlets, including the 11 that are being shut down, have been told by the government not to speak to the media. A letter obtained by CityNews to the owners from the Ministry...

9m ago

New documentary to air on deadly, illegal cosmetic clinic in Vaughan
New documentary to air on deadly, illegal cosmetic clinic in Vaughan

On a cold April morning in 2017, 23-year-old Chanel Stebens entered a Vaughan home to receive a cosmetic butt injection from Anna Yakubovsky-Rositsan, a registered nurse who investigators say was operating...

19m ago

Most Watched Today

2:35
Ontario to revamp kindergarten curriculum 
Ontario to revamp kindergarten curriculum 

Ontario kindergarteners to hit the books. Richard Southern with how the Ford government is rolling out a new kindergarten curriculum that will see four and five-year-old study reading writing an arithmetic

19h ago

2:51
Wild turkey rescued after roaming in Scarborough neighbourhood
Wild turkey rescued after roaming in Scarborough neighbourhood

For two months there have been occasional reports of a wild turkey wandering in traffic near Warden Avenue and Highway 401 and creating safety issues. Toronto Wildlife Centre rescuers were finally able to capture the turkey. Nick Westoll reports.

19h ago

0:42
WATCH: Plane trail drags on runway at Pearson Airport
WATCH: Plane trail drags on runway at Pearson Airport

Air France Flight 356 from Paris to Toronto dragged its tail on the runway at Pearson Airport after an aborted landing on Saturday. The pilot experienced a “landing rate warning” when there was too much speed and not enough runway to safely land.

1:56
Toronto Police search for suspect after youth is allegedly attacked with machete
Toronto Police search for suspect after youth is allegedly attacked with machete

Toronto police are on the hunt for a suspect after a youth was allegedly attacked by a male armed with a machete near Northview Heights Secondary School. Michelle Mackey has more details from students and the school.
2:38
Spikes in dementia anticipated in the coming decades
Spikes in dementia anticipated in the coming decades

A new study shows some groups will see a higher spike than others in the number of people living with dementia in the coming decades. Dilshad Burman with what the numbers reveal, and how they can inform dementia care in Canada.

More Videos