Boeing 757 lost nose wheel preparing for takeoff during a very rough stretch for the plane maker

FILE - A Delta Airlines Boeing 757 taking off in Tampa, Fla. on Jan. 20, 2011. A Boeing 757 jet operated by Delta Air Lines lost a nose wheel while preparing for takeoff from Atlanta over the weekend, according to the Federal Aviation Administration, which is investigating the incident. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)

By Associated Press, The Associated Press

Posted January 24, 2024 11:42 am.

Last Updated January 24, 2024 11:56 am.

A Boeing 757 jet operated by Delta Air Lines lost a nose wheel while preparing for takeoff from Atlanta, potentially creating more uncertainty around one of the nation’s top manufacturers after a troubling string of incidents involving its planes.

Delta Flight 982 — headed to Bogota, Colombia — was taxiing for departure at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport when the incident took place around 11:15 a.m. Saturday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration, which is investigating the incident.

“All customers and their bags were removed from the aircraft, transferred to the gate and onto a replacement aircraft,” Delta said. “We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience.”

No one was injured, a Delta spokesperson told The Associated Press — adding that the plane was re-tired and placed back into service the next day.

According to the the Atlanta-based airline, 172 passengers, two pilots and four flight attendants were on board the flight.

When contacted by The AP Wednesday, Boeing did not comment further. The Arlington, Virginia, aircraft maker ended production of the 757 nearly 20 years ago.

There have been a string of mishaps involving Boeing planes over recent years — including two crashes of Max 8 planes in Indonesia and Ethiopia, which killed a total of 346 people back in 2018 and 2019.

Earlier this month, a door plug blew off an Alaska Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliner 16,000 feet (4,900 meters) above Oregon, leaving a gaping hole in the side of the plane. Since then, Alaska Airlines and United reported finding loose bolts and other problems in the panel doors of an unspecified number of other Max 9s.

Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun was in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday to meet with lawmakers about the safety of the Max 9.

Ongoing investigations from regulators and harsh criticism of Boeing inside and outside of the air travel industry preceded Calhoun’s visit to Washington on Wednesday.

Associated Press, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Five players on 2018 Canadian junior team reportedly asked to surrender to face sexual assault charges
Five players on 2018 Canadian junior team reportedly asked to surrender to face sexual assault charges

Five members of Canada's 2018 World Juniors hockey team have reportedly been told to surrender to police to face sexual assault charges. The Globe and Mail, citing unnamed sources, is reporting the...

0m ago

Bank of Canada holds benchmark interest rate steady at 5%
Bank of Canada holds benchmark interest rate steady at 5%

The Bank of Canada held its key interest rate at five per cent Wednesday and signalled it has begun discussing when it should start cutting rates. "With overall demand in the economy no longer running...

45m ago

Police seek mother in alleged abduction of her three children
Police seek mother in alleged abduction of her three children

Durham police have issued an arrest warrant for a 54-year-old Clarington woman following the disappearance of her and her three children. Police say they began a "complex investigation" regarding the...

29m ago

North York elementary school locked down after sound of gunshots nearby
North York elementary school locked down after sound of gunshots nearby

Toronto police say an elementary school in North York is under a lockdown after gunshots were heard nearby. Officers were called to the Wilson Avenue and Allen Road area at 11:28 a.m. on Wednesday. St....

4m ago

Top Stories

Five players on 2018 Canadian junior team reportedly asked to surrender to face sexual assault charges
Five players on 2018 Canadian junior team reportedly asked to surrender to face sexual assault charges

Five members of Canada's 2018 World Juniors hockey team have reportedly been told to surrender to police to face sexual assault charges. The Globe and Mail, citing unnamed sources, is reporting the...

0m ago

Bank of Canada holds benchmark interest rate steady at 5%
Bank of Canada holds benchmark interest rate steady at 5%

The Bank of Canada held its key interest rate at five per cent Wednesday and signalled it has begun discussing when it should start cutting rates. "With overall demand in the economy no longer running...

45m ago

Police seek mother in alleged abduction of her three children
Police seek mother in alleged abduction of her three children

Durham police have issued an arrest warrant for a 54-year-old Clarington woman following the disappearance of her and her three children. Police say they began a "complex investigation" regarding the...

29m ago

North York elementary school locked down after sound of gunshots nearby
North York elementary school locked down after sound of gunshots nearby

Toronto police say an elementary school in North York is under a lockdown after gunshots were heard nearby. Officers were called to the Wilson Avenue and Allen Road area at 11:28 a.m. on Wednesday. St....

4m ago

Most Watched Today

2:35
Ontario to revamp kindergarten curriculum 
Ontario to revamp kindergarten curriculum 

Ontario kindergarteners to hit the books. Richard Southern with how the Ford government is rolling out a new kindergarten curriculum that will see four and five-year-old study reading writing an arithmetic

18h ago

2:51
Wild turkey rescued after roaming in Scarborough neighbourhood
Wild turkey rescued after roaming in Scarborough neighbourhood

For two months there have been occasional reports of a wild turkey wandering in traffic near Warden Avenue and Highway 401 and creating safety issues. Toronto Wildlife Centre rescuers were finally able to capture the turkey. Nick Westoll reports.

18h ago

0:42
WATCH: Plane trail drags on runway at Pearson Airport
WATCH: Plane trail drags on runway at Pearson Airport

Air France Flight 356 from Paris to Toronto dragged its tail on the runway at Pearson Airport after an aborted landing on Saturday. The pilot experienced a “landing rate warning” when there was too much speed and not enough runway to safely land.

23h ago

1:56
Toronto Police search for suspect after youth is allegedly attacked with machete
Toronto Police search for suspect after youth is allegedly attacked with machete

Toronto police are on the hunt for a suspect after a youth was allegedly attacked by a male armed with a machete near Northview Heights Secondary School. Michelle Mackey has more details from students and the school.
2:38
Spikes in dementia anticipated in the coming decades
Spikes in dementia anticipated in the coming decades

A new study shows some groups will see a higher spike than others in the number of people living with dementia in the coming decades. Dilshad Burman with what the numbers reveal, and how they can inform dementia care in Canada.

More Videos