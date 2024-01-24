By 2050, 1 in 4 people to develop dementia in Canada will be Asian: study

A new study shows some groups will see a higher spike than others in the number of people living with dementia in the coming decades. Dilshad Burman with what the numbers reveal, and how they can inform dementia care in Canada.

By Dilshad Burman

Posted January 24, 2024 6:43 pm.

Over the next 30 years, the number of people living with dementia in Canada is expected to triple according to a 2020 study by the Alzheimer’s Society.

Now, new data released by the organization takes a closer look at specific groups and shows that one out of every four people who develop dementia in Canada by 2050 will be of Asian origin.

Dr. Joshua Armstrong, the lead author of the study titled “The many faces of dementia in Canada,” says the numbers are directly connected to the main risk factor for dementia – aging.

“In the 1970s we saw a shift in immigration and we saw shift towards Asian countries, and then those individuals that came over in the seventies, eighties and nineties are now getting older, over the age of 65. And with that increased age comes increased risk for dementia,” he explains.

He adds that the data does not indicate a causal relationship between Asian ethnicity and dementia risk, meaning people of Asian descent are not at a higher risk for developing dementia because of their ethnicity.

“Asian populations are actually a bit of lower risk compared to other ethnicities, but just because of the demographic makeup of the Asian population in Canada, we expect to see those numbers increasing drastically,” he says.

The study also has a separate chapter dedicated to Indigenous people in Canada, with a projected 273 per cent increase in people living with dementia by 2050 in that population.

“I think when we’re thinking about population health for Indigenous populations in Canada, we have to talk about the impact of colonialism and how that impacts all aspects of health, the determinates of health,” says Armstrong.

Speaking to that point, the study mentions the stress generated by having to cope with racism.

“Stress is important part of our lives and it can cause us to respond and act. However, chronic daily stress from things like racism can have a negative impact on the brain, and that negative impact on the brain over a life course can really lead to some negative health outcomes, including dementia,” he says.

He adds that there are other risk factors like diabetes, heart disease and high blood pressure that are higher within certain populations and lower in others, so it is expected that dementia rates will follow suit in those groups.

“So trying to recognize the different conditions and how we can best support them to try to alleviate them, maybe we can reduce dementia risk within those subpopulations and then therefore across the country as well,” Armstrong says.

“I think it’s really important to not just focus on those individual factors, those things that individuals can control, but also think about how we, our society is organized and how it influences health outcomes across all populations in Canada.”

In addition, Armstrong adds that the study looks at not only shared characteristics, but also shared differences across populations to better understand the needs of different groups, so that services can be adjusted and optimized to meet those differing needs.

However, a one size fits all approach doesn’t work when it comes to dementia.

“There’s a famous quote within the report that we share. It’s, ‘if you’ve met one person living with dementia, then you’ve met one person living with dementia.’ Everyone’s unique,” he says.

“So when we’re looking at trying to support someone living with dementia, really recognize that’s an individual, that person has a story and try to address that individual in a person-centered way and address their needs, no matter what characteristics we’re talking about … and look at how we can tailor our supports to fit their needs.”

Read the full report here.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

What tenants in Ontario need to know about privacy rights
What tenants in Ontario need to know about privacy rights

Tenants in Ontario are largely afforded a high degree of privacy in their rental units, but there are several grey areas in the law that are open to interpretation. The Residential Tenancies Act (RTA)...

2h ago

Waterfront Toronto opens new Cherry Street alignment to traffic
Waterfront Toronto opens new Cherry Street alignment to traffic

A key new corridor that's been in the works for years as part of the massive plan to transform the downtown Toronto Port Lands is now open to pedestrians, cyclists and vehicles. A new northern stretch,...

28m ago

ServiceOntario owners advised not to speak to media regarding closures
ServiceOntario owners advised not to speak to media regarding closures

Privately run ServiceOntario outlets, including the 11 that are being shut down, have been told by the government not to speak to the media. A letter obtained by CityNews to the owners from the Ministry...

1h ago

Five players on 2018 Canadian junior team reportedly asked to surrender to face sexual assault charges
Five players on 2018 Canadian junior team reportedly asked to surrender to face sexual assault charges

Five members of Canada's 2018 World Juniors hockey team have reportedly been told to surrender to police to face sexual assault charges. The Globe and Mail, citing unnamed sources, is reporting the...

2h ago

Top Stories

What tenants in Ontario need to know about privacy rights
What tenants in Ontario need to know about privacy rights

Tenants in Ontario are largely afforded a high degree of privacy in their rental units, but there are several grey areas in the law that are open to interpretation. The Residential Tenancies Act (RTA)...

2h ago

Waterfront Toronto opens new Cherry Street alignment to traffic
Waterfront Toronto opens new Cherry Street alignment to traffic

A key new corridor that's been in the works for years as part of the massive plan to transform the downtown Toronto Port Lands is now open to pedestrians, cyclists and vehicles. A new northern stretch,...

28m ago

ServiceOntario owners advised not to speak to media regarding closures
ServiceOntario owners advised not to speak to media regarding closures

Privately run ServiceOntario outlets, including the 11 that are being shut down, have been told by the government not to speak to the media. A letter obtained by CityNews to the owners from the Ministry...

1h ago

Five players on 2018 Canadian junior team reportedly asked to surrender to face sexual assault charges
Five players on 2018 Canadian junior team reportedly asked to surrender to face sexual assault charges

Five members of Canada's 2018 World Juniors hockey team have reportedly been told to surrender to police to face sexual assault charges. The Globe and Mail, citing unnamed sources, is reporting the...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

1:00
Five members of Canada's 2018 world junior team told to surrender on sexual assault charges
Five members of Canada's 2018 world junior team told to surrender on sexual assault charges

Five members of Canada’s 2018 World Juniors hockey team have reportedly been told to surrender to police to face sexual assault charges. London Police plan to provide details at a press conference on February 5.

2h ago

2:14
New documentary explores shocking crime involving an illegal cosmetic clinic
New documentary explores shocking crime involving an illegal cosmetic clinic

In a new documentary, set to air on Citytv, we follow the journeys of several women still dealing with lifelong pain after visiting an underground cosmetic clinic for butt injections. Pat Taney has a preview of what you can expect.

6h ago

2:08
Snow to make way for milder weather and tons of rain in Toronto
Snow to make way for milder weather and tons of rain in Toronto

The snow will be short-lived as a weather system brings in a significant amount of rain to southern Ontario and Toronto for the next few days, with 15 mm possible by the end of the day on Thursday.
2:51
Wild turkey rescued after roaming in Scarborough neighbourhood
Wild turkey rescued after roaming in Scarborough neighbourhood

For two months there have been occasional reports of a wild turkey wandering in traffic near Warden Avenue and Highway 401 and creating safety issues. Toronto Wildlife Centre rescuers were finally able to capture the turkey. Nick Westoll reports.
0:42
WATCH: Plane trail drags on runway at Pearson Airport
WATCH: Plane trail drags on runway at Pearson Airport

Air France Flight 356 from Paris to Toronto dragged its tail on the runway at Pearson Airport after an aborted landing on Saturday. The pilot experienced a “landing rate warning” when there was too much speed and not enough runway to safely land.

More Videos