Charles Fried, former US solicitor general and Harvard law professor, has died

By Michael Casey, The Associated Press

Posted January 24, 2024 2:46 pm.

Last Updated January 24, 2024 2:57 pm.

BOSTON (AP) — Charles Fried, a former U.S. solicitor general and conservative legal scholar who taught at Harvard Law School for decades, has died, the university said. He was 88.

Fried, who died Tuesday, joined the Harvard faculty in 1961 would go on to teach thousands of students in areas such as First Amendment and contract law.

He was President Ronald Reagan’s solicitor general from 1985 to 1989 and was an associate justice of the Supreme Judicial Court of Massachusetts from 1995 to 1999. Fried argued many important cases in state and federal courts, according to Harvard, including Daubert v. Merrell Dow Pharmaceuticals, in which the U.S. Supreme Court set standards for allowing scientific expert testimony in federal courts.

“Charles was a great lawyer, who brought the discipline of philosophy to bear on the hardest legal problems, while always keeping in view that law must do the important work of ordering our society and structuring the way we solve problems and make progress in a constitutional democracy,” Harvard Law School Dean John Manning said in a message to law school faculty, calling him an “extraordinary human who never stopped trying new things, charting new paths, and bringing along others with him.”

“Charles loved teaching students and did so with enthusiasm and generosity until just last semester,” he continued. “What made him such a great teacher — and scholar and colleague and public servant — was that he never tired of learning.”

Laurence Tribe, the Carl M. Loeb University Professor Emeritus at Harvard, said he would always “treasure the memory of our friendship.”

“Charles had a towering intellect, an open and inquiring mind, and a huge heart, the rarest and most wonderful mix of talents and dispositions,” Tribe wrote in an email. “As a colleague and friend for half a century, I can attest to how uniquely beloved he was by students and faculty alike. In each of his many legal and academic roles, he left behind a legacy that will inspire generations to come.”

Benjamin Pontz, president of the Harvard Federalist Society, paid tribute to Fried. The Federalist Society has no partisan affiliation and takes no position in election campaigns, but it is closely aligned with Republican priorities.

“To me, Charles Fried embodied the summum bonum of academic life. He was a polymath, and he was a patriot,” he wrote on the Federalist Society website. “I’ll remember his commitment to decorum, to debate, and to dessert … I hope you’ll take some time to reflect on his commitment to the Harvard Federalist Society and to students at Harvard Law School, which he held to the very end.”

Though conservative, Fried was also remembered for his openness. Tribe recalled how Fried argued “as Solicitor General for the overruling of Roe v Wade — but then having written an opinion piece arguing the other way a couple years ago.”

Fried also voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016, calling Donald Trump “a mean and vindictive bully, striking out in the crudest ways” in an opinion piece before the election that was published in The Boston Globe. More recently, he defended former Harvard President Claudine Gay in a December opinion piece in The Harvard Crimson following her much-maligned congressional testimony about antisemitism on campus. Gay would later resign following the backlash over that testimony and allegations of plagiarism.

Michael Casey, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Five players on 2018 Canadian junior team reportedly asked to surrender to face sexual assault charges
Five players on 2018 Canadian junior team reportedly asked to surrender to face sexual assault charges

Five members of Canada's 2018 World Juniors hockey team have reportedly been told to surrender to police to face sexual assault charges. The Globe and Mail, citing unnamed sources, is reporting the...

8m ago

Teen arrested after alleged machete attack near North York high school
Teen arrested after alleged machete attack near North York high school

A Toronto teenager is facing charges after an alleged machete attack outside a high school in North York earlier this week. Emergency crews were called to the Bathurst Street and Finch Avenue West around...

1h ago

ServiceOntario owners advised not to speak to media regarding closures
ServiceOntario owners advised not to speak to media regarding closures

Privately run ServiceOntario outlets, including the 11 that are being shut down, have been told by the government not to speak to the media. A letter obtained by CityNews to the owners from the Ministry...

1h ago

New documentary to air on deadly, illegal cosmetic clinic in Vaughan
New documentary to air on deadly, illegal cosmetic clinic in Vaughan

On a cold April morning in 2017, 23-year-old Chanel Stebens entered a Vaughan home to receive a cosmetic butt injection from Anna Yakubovsky-Rositsan, a registered nurse who investigators say was operating...

1h ago

Top Stories

Five players on 2018 Canadian junior team reportedly asked to surrender to face sexual assault charges
Five players on 2018 Canadian junior team reportedly asked to surrender to face sexual assault charges

Five members of Canada's 2018 World Juniors hockey team have reportedly been told to surrender to police to face sexual assault charges. The Globe and Mail, citing unnamed sources, is reporting the...

8m ago

Teen arrested after alleged machete attack near North York high school
Teen arrested after alleged machete attack near North York high school

A Toronto teenager is facing charges after an alleged machete attack outside a high school in North York earlier this week. Emergency crews were called to the Bathurst Street and Finch Avenue West around...

1h ago

ServiceOntario owners advised not to speak to media regarding closures
ServiceOntario owners advised not to speak to media regarding closures

Privately run ServiceOntario outlets, including the 11 that are being shut down, have been told by the government not to speak to the media. A letter obtained by CityNews to the owners from the Ministry...

1h ago

New documentary to air on deadly, illegal cosmetic clinic in Vaughan
New documentary to air on deadly, illegal cosmetic clinic in Vaughan

On a cold April morning in 2017, 23-year-old Chanel Stebens entered a Vaughan home to receive a cosmetic butt injection from Anna Yakubovsky-Rositsan, a registered nurse who investigators say was operating...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:35
Ontario to revamp kindergarten curriculum 
Ontario to revamp kindergarten curriculum 

Ontario kindergarteners to hit the books. Richard Southern with how the Ford government is rolling out a new kindergarten curriculum that will see four and five-year-old study reading writing an arithmetic

21h ago

2:51
Wild turkey rescued after roaming in Scarborough neighbourhood
Wild turkey rescued after roaming in Scarborough neighbourhood

For two months there have been occasional reports of a wild turkey wandering in traffic near Warden Avenue and Highway 401 and creating safety issues. Toronto Wildlife Centre rescuers were finally able to capture the turkey. Nick Westoll reports.

21h ago

0:42
WATCH: Plane trail drags on runway at Pearson Airport
WATCH: Plane trail drags on runway at Pearson Airport

Air France Flight 356 from Paris to Toronto dragged its tail on the runway at Pearson Airport after an aborted landing on Saturday. The pilot experienced a “landing rate warning” when there was too much speed and not enough runway to safely land.

1:56
Toronto Police search for suspect after youth is allegedly attacked with machete
Toronto Police search for suspect after youth is allegedly attacked with machete

Toronto police are on the hunt for a suspect after a youth was allegedly attacked by a male armed with a machete near Northview Heights Secondary School. Michelle Mackey has more details from students and the school.
2:38
Spikes in dementia anticipated in the coming decades
Spikes in dementia anticipated in the coming decades

A new study shows some groups will see a higher spike than others in the number of people living with dementia in the coming decades. Dilshad Burman with what the numbers reveal, and how they can inform dementia care in Canada.

More Videos