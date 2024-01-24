Civil war turned Somalia’s main soccer stadium into an army camp. Now it’s hosting games again

Jubaland players pose fro a team photo prior to their soccer league match against Jubaland at a stadium in Mogadishu, Somalia, Tuesday, Jan 23, 2024. A stadium in the violence-prone Somali capital is hosting its first soccer tournament in three decades, drawing thousands of people to a sports facility that had fallen into disuse and later became a military base amid civil war. (AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Omar Faruk, The Associated Press

Posted January 24, 2024 5:22 am.

Last Updated January 24, 2024 5:26 am.

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — A stadium in Somalia’s violence-prone capital is hosting its first soccer tournament in three decades, drawing thousands of people to a sports facility that had been abandoned for decades and later became a military base amid the country’s civil war.

Somali authorities have spent years working to restore the national stadium in Mogadishu, and on Dec. 29 Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre inaugurated a national soccer tournament. The competition is a milestone in efforts to restore public life after decades of violence.

Somalia’s fragile central government is still struggling to assert itself after the nationwide chaos that began with the fall of dictator Siad Barre in 1991, when public facilities like the Mogadishu stadium fell into neglect.

The air crackles with anticipation as thousands pour into the stadium each afternoon. Crowds roar with the thrill of competition.

The Islamist extremist group Al-Shabab, which has ties with the Islamic State, still sometimes launches attacks on hotels, government offices and other public places, but it many Somalis are willing to brave the stadium, which has a heavy security presence.

“My praise be to God,” said Jubbaland player Mohamud Abdirahim, whose team beat Hirshabelle in a nail-biting encounter on Tuesday that went to a penalty shootout. “This tournament, in which all of Somalia’s regions participate, is exceptionally special. It will become a part of our history.”

Hirshabelle fan Khadro Ali said she “felt as though we were emancipated.”

The Somali states of Jubbaland, South West, Galmudug, and Hirshabelle and the Banadir administrative region are participating in the competition. The state of Puntland is not participating, amid a political dispute with the central government, and Somaliland has long asserted administrative independence.

The stadium was badly damaged during the civil war, and combatants later turned into a military base.

The stadium was a base for Ethiopian troops between 2007 and 2009, and was then occupied by al-Shabab militants from 2009 to 2011. Most recently, between 2012 and 2018, the stadium was a base for African Union peacekeepers.

“When this stadium was used as a military camp, it was a source of agony and pain. However, you can now see how it has transformed and is destined to serve its original purpose, which is to play football,” said Ali Abdi Mohamed, president of the Somali Football Federation.

His sentiments were echoed by the Somali sports minister, Mohamed Barre, who said the onetime army base “has transformed into a place where people of similar interests can come together … and we want the world to see this.”

Omar Faruk, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Car and transit bus crash into hydro poles in separate collisions across Toronto
Car and transit bus crash into hydro poles in separate collisions across Toronto

Motorists were forced to navigate challenging conditions due to a wintry mix of snow and rain that hit Toronto on Tuesday as police responded to separate collisions that involved hydro poles being knocked...

6h ago

Wild turkey roaming on Scarborough roads for 2 months saved by Toronto wildlife crew
Wild turkey roaming on Scarborough roads for 2 months saved by Toronto wildlife crew

CityNews saw the wild turkey wandering on Warden Avenue for hours on Monday. Toronto Wildlife Centre crews saved it Tuesday morning.

9h ago

Trump wins New Hampshire primary as rematch with Biden appears increasingly likely
Trump wins New Hampshire primary as rematch with Biden appears increasingly likely

Donald Trump won the New Hampshire primary on Tuesday, tightening his grip on the Republican presidential nomination and bolstering the likelihood of a rematch later this year against President Joe...

8h ago

5 arrested after brazen theft of vehicles from Ford plant in Oakville
5 arrested after brazen theft of vehicles from Ford plant in Oakville

Brazen vehicle thefts have become disturbingly commonplace in the Greater Toronto Area lately, but investigators with Halton police say a bold group took things a step further -- stealing 14 vehicles directly...

16h ago

Top Stories

Car and transit bus crash into hydro poles in separate collisions across Toronto
Car and transit bus crash into hydro poles in separate collisions across Toronto

Motorists were forced to navigate challenging conditions due to a wintry mix of snow and rain that hit Toronto on Tuesday as police responded to separate collisions that involved hydro poles being knocked...

6h ago

Wild turkey roaming on Scarborough roads for 2 months saved by Toronto wildlife crew
Wild turkey roaming on Scarborough roads for 2 months saved by Toronto wildlife crew

CityNews saw the wild turkey wandering on Warden Avenue for hours on Monday. Toronto Wildlife Centre crews saved it Tuesday morning.

9h ago

Trump wins New Hampshire primary as rematch with Biden appears increasingly likely
Trump wins New Hampshire primary as rematch with Biden appears increasingly likely

Donald Trump won the New Hampshire primary on Tuesday, tightening his grip on the Republican presidential nomination and bolstering the likelihood of a rematch later this year against President Joe...

8h ago

5 arrested after brazen theft of vehicles from Ford plant in Oakville
5 arrested after brazen theft of vehicles from Ford plant in Oakville

Brazen vehicle thefts have become disturbingly commonplace in the Greater Toronto Area lately, but investigators with Halton police say a bold group took things a step further -- stealing 14 vehicles directly...

16h ago

Most Watched Today

2:35
Ontario to revamp kindergarten curriculum 
Ontario to revamp kindergarten curriculum 

Ontario kindergarteners to hit the books. Richard Southern with how the Ford government is rolling out a new kindergarten curriculum that will see four and five-year-old study reading writing an arithmetic

11h ago

2:51
Wild turkey rescued after roaming in Scarborough neighbourhood
Wild turkey rescued after roaming in Scarborough neighbourhood

For two months there have been occasional reports of a wild turkey wandering in traffic near Warden Avenue and Highway 401 and creating safety issues. Toronto Wildlife Centre rescuers were finally able to capture the turkey. Nick Westoll reports.

12h ago

0:42
WATCH: Plane trail drags on runway at Pearson Airport
WATCH: Plane trail drags on runway at Pearson Airport

Air France Flight 356 from Paris to Toronto dragged its tail on the runway at Pearson Airport after an aborted landing on Saturday. The pilot experienced a “landing rate warning” when there was too much speed and not enough runway to safely land.

17h ago

1:56
Toronto Police search for suspect after youth is allegedly attacked with machete
Toronto Police search for suspect after youth is allegedly attacked with machete

Toronto police are on the hunt for a suspect after a youth was allegedly attacked by a male armed with a machete near Northview Heights Secondary School. Michelle Mackey has more details from students and the school.
2:48
Ford defends ServiceOntario locations moving to big-box stores
Ford defends ServiceOntario locations moving to big-box stores

Premier Ford has defended moving some ServiceOntario locations into Staples and Walmart stores, claiming it will save taxpayers a million dollars. Richard Southern has the details.
More Videos