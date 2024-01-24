Man faces seven charges after Edmonton City Hall shooting

A man is facing weapons charges after shots were fired Tuesday morning at Edmonton City Hall. A sheriff patrols the building during an investigation, in Edmonton, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 24, 2024 5:40 pm.

EDMONTON — Police say a man is facing seven charges after shots were fired and a Molotov cocktail was thrown at Edmonton City Hall. 

The alleged offences include arson, possessing incendiary materials and discharging a firearm into a building.

Police say a heavily armed man entered city hall Tuesday through a parkade and fired a gun.

They say he also lit several incendiary devices, which caused a small fire outside an elevator.

The building was full of people at the time, including a class of Grade 1 students, but no injuries were reported. 

Police Chief Dale McFee has said an unarmed security guard acted quickly to detain a suspect before officers arrived.

Bezhani Sarvar, who is 28, is to have a bail hearing on Thursday. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Jan. 24, 2024. 

The Canadian Press

