Driver crashes into parked TPS vehicle which then struck pedestrian: police

A driver crashed into a parked Toronto Police Service vehicle which rolled, striking a pedestrian on a sidewalk in the Vaughan Road and St. Clair Avenue West area on Wednesday night, police said.

The chain reaction crash happened at around 5:34 p.m.

Police say the driver remained on scene and the pedestrian suffered minor injuries.

There’s no word at this point on possible charges.

Vaughan Road has been closed from St. Clair to Louis Avenue.