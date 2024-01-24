Energy and base metals help S&P/TSX composite rise, U.S. markets also move higher

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 24, 2024 11:40 am.

Last Updated January 24, 2024 11:42 am.

TORONTO — Strength in energy stocks and base metals helped lead Canada’s main stock index higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also rose.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 65.82 points at 21,100.41.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 125.29 points at 38,030.74. The S&P 500 index was up 31.21 points at 4,895.81, while the Nasdaq composite was up 145.09 points at 15,571.03.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.16 cents US compared with 74.19 cents US on Tuesday.

The March crude oil contract was up 97 cents at US$75.34 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was up eight cents at US$2.24 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was down US$13.00 at US$2,012.80 an ounce and the March copper contract was up eight cents at US$3.87 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 24, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Five players on 2018 Canadian junior team reportedly asked to surrender to face sexual assault charges
Five players on 2018 Canadian junior team reportedly asked to surrender to face sexual assault charges

Five members of Canada's 2018 World Juniors hockey team have reportedly been told to surrender to police to face sexual assault charges. The Globe and Mail, citing unnamed sources, is reporting the...

5m ago

Bank of Canada holds benchmark interest rate steady at 5%
Bank of Canada holds benchmark interest rate steady at 5%

The Bank of Canada held its key interest rate at five per cent Wednesday and signalled it has begun discussing when it should start cutting rates. "With overall demand in the economy no longer running...

50m ago

Police seek mother in alleged abduction of her three children
Police seek mother in alleged abduction of her three children

Durham police have issued an arrest warrant for a 54-year-old Clarington woman following the disappearance of her and her three children. Police say they began a "complex investigation" regarding the...

34m ago

North York elementary school locked down after sound of gunshots nearby
North York elementary school locked down after sound of gunshots nearby

Toronto police say an elementary school in North York is under a lockdown after gunshots were heard nearby. Officers were called to the Wilson Avenue and Allen Road area at 11:28 a.m. on Wednesday. St....

9m ago

Top Stories

Five players on 2018 Canadian junior team reportedly asked to surrender to face sexual assault charges
Five players on 2018 Canadian junior team reportedly asked to surrender to face sexual assault charges

Five members of Canada's 2018 World Juniors hockey team have reportedly been told to surrender to police to face sexual assault charges. The Globe and Mail, citing unnamed sources, is reporting the...

5m ago

Bank of Canada holds benchmark interest rate steady at 5%
Bank of Canada holds benchmark interest rate steady at 5%

The Bank of Canada held its key interest rate at five per cent Wednesday and signalled it has begun discussing when it should start cutting rates. "With overall demand in the economy no longer running...

50m ago

Police seek mother in alleged abduction of her three children
Police seek mother in alleged abduction of her three children

Durham police have issued an arrest warrant for a 54-year-old Clarington woman following the disappearance of her and her three children. Police say they began a "complex investigation" regarding the...

34m ago

North York elementary school locked down after sound of gunshots nearby
North York elementary school locked down after sound of gunshots nearby

Toronto police say an elementary school in North York is under a lockdown after gunshots were heard nearby. Officers were called to the Wilson Avenue and Allen Road area at 11:28 a.m. on Wednesday. St....

9m ago

Most Watched Today

2:35
Ontario to revamp kindergarten curriculum 
Ontario to revamp kindergarten curriculum 

Ontario kindergarteners to hit the books. Richard Southern with how the Ford government is rolling out a new kindergarten curriculum that will see four and five-year-old study reading writing an arithmetic

18h ago

2:51
Wild turkey rescued after roaming in Scarborough neighbourhood
Wild turkey rescued after roaming in Scarborough neighbourhood

For two months there have been occasional reports of a wild turkey wandering in traffic near Warden Avenue and Highway 401 and creating safety issues. Toronto Wildlife Centre rescuers were finally able to capture the turkey. Nick Westoll reports.

18h ago

0:42
WATCH: Plane trail drags on runway at Pearson Airport
WATCH: Plane trail drags on runway at Pearson Airport

Air France Flight 356 from Paris to Toronto dragged its tail on the runway at Pearson Airport after an aborted landing on Saturday. The pilot experienced a “landing rate warning” when there was too much speed and not enough runway to safely land.

23h ago

1:56
Toronto Police search for suspect after youth is allegedly attacked with machete
Toronto Police search for suspect after youth is allegedly attacked with machete

Toronto police are on the hunt for a suspect after a youth was allegedly attacked by a male armed with a machete near Northview Heights Secondary School. Michelle Mackey has more details from students and the school.
2:38
Spikes in dementia anticipated in the coming decades
Spikes in dementia anticipated in the coming decades

A new study shows some groups will see a higher spike than others in the number of people living with dementia in the coming decades. Dilshad Burman with what the numbers reveal, and how they can inform dementia care in Canada.

More Videos