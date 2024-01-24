Energy and base metals help S&P/TSX composite rise, U.S. markets also move higher

TORONTO — Strength in energy stocks and base metals helped lead Canada’s main stock index higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also rose.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 65.82 points at 21,100.41.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 125.29 points at 38,030.74. The S&P 500 index was up 31.21 points at 4,895.81, while the Nasdaq composite was up 145.09 points at 15,571.03.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.16 cents US compared with 74.19 cents US on Tuesday.

The March crude oil contract was up 97 cents at US$75.34 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was up eight cents at US$2.24 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was down US$13.00 at US$2,012.80 an ounce and the March copper contract was up eight cents at US$3.87 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 24, 2024.

