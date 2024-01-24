Driver runs off after SUV crashes into hydro pole in Etobicoke

Royal York crash
Crews on scene of a single-vehicle crash on Royal York Road in Etobicoke where an SUV crashed into a hydro pole in the early morning hours of Jan. 24, 2024. CITYNEWS/Bertram Dandy

By Michael Ranger

Posted January 24, 2024 6:04 am.

Police are searching for a driver who ran away after an SUV crashed into a hydro pole in Etobicoke early Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Royal York Road near Country Club Drive, south of Eglinton Avenue West, around 2:50 a.m. for reports of a collision.

Paramedics tell CityNews an SUV collided with a hydro pole on the side of the road. The pole was knocked over and the driver fled on foot.

Royal York was closed in both directions in the area as crews worked to remove the SUV. The road reopened around 5:30 a.m.

Motorists were forced to navigate challenging conditions in Toronto on Tuesday night due to a wintry mix of snow and rain. Police responded to two other separate collisions that involved hydro poles being knocked down.

