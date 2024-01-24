EU Parliament’s environmental committee supports relaxing rules on genetically modified plants

FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2012, file photo. products labeled with Non Genetically Modified Organism (GMO) are sold at the Lassens Natural Foods & Vitamins store in Los Feliz district of Los Angeles. Lawmakers in the European Parliament’s environment committee are backing proposals to relax rules on genetically modified plants produced using so-called new genomic techniques (NGTs). The Committee adopted its position on a European Commission proposal with 47 votes to 31 and 4 abstentions on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024 prompting strong criticism from environmental groups. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

By Samuel Petrequin, The Associated Press

Posted January 24, 2024 10:09 am.

Last Updated January 24, 2024 10:12 am.

BRUSSELS (AP) — Lawmakers on the European Parliament’s environment committee on Wednesday backed a proposal to relax rules on genetically modified plants produced using so-called new genomic techniques, prompting strong criticism from environmental groups.

The issue of genetically modified organisms divided the European Union for a generation before the bloc adopted legislation in 2001.

The Committee on Environment, Public Health and Food Safety adopted its position on a European Commission proposal to relax those rules with 47 votes to 31 with four abstentions.

The European Parliament is now expected to vote on the proposed law during its Feb. 5-8 plenary session before it can start negotiations with EU member countries, which remain divided on the issue.

Earlier this month, 37 Nobel prize winners and other scientists urged EU lawmakers to support new genomic techniques, or NGTs, and “reject the darkness of anti-science fearmongering.”

The current legislation gives environmentalists the assurance that the EU won’t turn into a free-for-all for multinational agro-corporations to produce GMOs in bulk and sell products to the bloc’s 450 million citizens without detailed labeling and warnings.

But lawmakers agreed Wednesday to create two different categories and two sets of rules for genetically modified plants produced using NGTs. Those considered equivalent to traditional crops would be exempt from GMO legislation, but other NGT plants would have to follow current requirements.

The committee agreed that all NGT plants should remain prohibited in organic production. It also agreed on a ban on all patents filed for NGT plants, saying it will help “avoid legal uncertainties, increased costs and new dependencies for farmers and breeders.”

Committee rapporteur Jessica Polfjard called the proposal critical for strengthening Europe’s food safety in a sustainable way. “We finally have a chance to implement rules that embrace innovation, and I look forward to concluding negotiations in the parliament and with the council as soon as possible,” she said.

Greenpeace asserted that if adopted, the new law could threaten the rights of farmers and consumers because it does not provide sufficient protection against the contamination of crops with new GMOs.

“Decades of progress in the EU on farmers’ rights, and protecting people’s health and the environment, should not be scrapped for the sake of biotech industry profits,” Greenpeace campaigner Eva Corral said. “EU law does not prohibit research and development. It aims to ensure that what is developed does not breach EU citizens’ rights to health and environmental protection.”

Samuel Petrequin, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Bank of Canada holds benchmark interest rate steady at 5%
Bank of Canada holds benchmark interest rate steady at 5%

The Bank of Canada held its key interest rate at five per cent Wednesday and signalled it has begun discussing when it should start cutting rates. "With overall demand in the economy no longer running...

breaking

12m ago

Fog advisory issued as Toronto enters mild, rainy stretch
Fog advisory issued as Toronto enters mild, rainy stretch

It's a foggy start to Wednesday as the GTA settles into a relatively mild stretch of weather expected to bring significant rain over the next few days. A fog advisory is in place for Toronto and the...

2h ago

Driver runs off after SUV crashes into hydro pole in Etobicoke
Driver runs off after SUV crashes into hydro pole in Etobicoke

Police are searching for a driver who ran away after an SUV crashed into a hydro pole in Etobicoke early Wednesday morning. Emergency crews were called to Royal York Road near Country Club Drive, south...

4h ago

Trump wins New Hampshire primary as rematch with Biden appears increasingly likely
Trump wins New Hampshire primary as rematch with Biden appears increasingly likely

Donald Trump won the New Hampshire primary on Tuesday, tightening his grip on the Republican presidential nomination and bolstering the likelihood of a rematch later this year against President Joe...

12h ago

Top Stories

Bank of Canada holds benchmark interest rate steady at 5%
Bank of Canada holds benchmark interest rate steady at 5%

The Bank of Canada held its key interest rate at five per cent Wednesday and signalled it has begun discussing when it should start cutting rates. "With overall demand in the economy no longer running...

breaking

12m ago

Fog advisory issued as Toronto enters mild, rainy stretch
Fog advisory issued as Toronto enters mild, rainy stretch

It's a foggy start to Wednesday as the GTA settles into a relatively mild stretch of weather expected to bring significant rain over the next few days. A fog advisory is in place for Toronto and the...

2h ago

Driver runs off after SUV crashes into hydro pole in Etobicoke
Driver runs off after SUV crashes into hydro pole in Etobicoke

Police are searching for a driver who ran away after an SUV crashed into a hydro pole in Etobicoke early Wednesday morning. Emergency crews were called to Royal York Road near Country Club Drive, south...

4h ago

Trump wins New Hampshire primary as rematch with Biden appears increasingly likely
Trump wins New Hampshire primary as rematch with Biden appears increasingly likely

Donald Trump won the New Hampshire primary on Tuesday, tightening his grip on the Republican presidential nomination and bolstering the likelihood of a rematch later this year against President Joe...

12h ago

Most Watched Today

2:35
Ontario to revamp kindergarten curriculum 
Ontario to revamp kindergarten curriculum 

Ontario kindergarteners to hit the books. Richard Southern with how the Ford government is rolling out a new kindergarten curriculum that will see four and five-year-old study reading writing an arithmetic

16h ago

2:51
Wild turkey rescued after roaming in Scarborough neighbourhood
Wild turkey rescued after roaming in Scarborough neighbourhood

For two months there have been occasional reports of a wild turkey wandering in traffic near Warden Avenue and Highway 401 and creating safety issues. Toronto Wildlife Centre rescuers were finally able to capture the turkey. Nick Westoll reports.

16h ago

0:42
WATCH: Plane trail drags on runway at Pearson Airport
WATCH: Plane trail drags on runway at Pearson Airport

Air France Flight 356 from Paris to Toronto dragged its tail on the runway at Pearson Airport after an aborted landing on Saturday. The pilot experienced a “landing rate warning” when there was too much speed and not enough runway to safely land.

21h ago

1:56
Toronto Police search for suspect after youth is allegedly attacked with machete
Toronto Police search for suspect after youth is allegedly attacked with machete

Toronto police are on the hunt for a suspect after a youth was allegedly attacked by a male armed with a machete near Northview Heights Secondary School. Michelle Mackey has more details from students and the school.
2:38
Spikes in dementia anticipated in the coming decades
Spikes in dementia anticipated in the coming decades

A new study shows some groups will see a higher spike than others in the number of people living with dementia in the coming decades. Dilshad Burman with what the numbers reveal, and how they can inform dementia care in Canada.

More Videos