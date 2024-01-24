Man sentenced to death for arson attack at Japanese anime studio that killed 36

Police officers gather outside the Kyoto District Court in Kyoto, western Japan, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024, ahead of the sentencing hearing for Shinji Aoba, who has confessed to a deadly arson attack in July 2019 on a Kyoto Animation Co. studio. Aoba was convicted of murder and other crimes Thursday for carrying out the shocking arson attack on the anime studio that killed 36 people and drew an outpouring of grief from anime fans worldwide. (Miki Matsuzaki/Kyodo News via AP)

By Mari Yamaguchi, The Associated Press

Posted January 24, 2024 11:01 pm.

Last Updated January 25, 2024 12:12 am.

TOKYO (AP) — A Japanese court sentenced a man to death after finding him guilty of murder and other crimes Thursday for carrying out a shocking arson attack on an anime studio in Kyoto, Japan, that killed 36 people.

The Kyoto District Court said it found the defendant, Shinji Aoba, mentally capable to face punishment for the crimes and announced his sentence after a recess.

Aoba stormed into Kyoto Animation’s No. 1 studio on July 18, 2019, and set it on fire in an attack that shocked Japan and drew an outpouring of grief from anime fans worldwide. Prosecutors said he was seeking revenge after thinking the company had stolen novels he submitted for a contest.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

TOKYO (AP) — A man was convicted of murder and other crimes Thursday for carrying out a shocking arson attack on an anime studio in Kyoto, Japan, that killed 36 people and drew an outpouring of grief from anime fans worldwide.

The Kyoto District Court said it found Shinji Aoba mentally capable to face punishment for the crimes, and the judge was expected to announce the penalty later in the day, according to NHK television and other Japanese media.

Aoba stormed into Kyoto Animation’s No. 1 studio on July 18, 2019, and set it on fire. Many of the victims were believed to have died of carbon monoxide poisoning. More than 30 other people were badly burned or injured.

Prosecutors said Aoba was seeking revenge after thinking the Kyoto Animation had stolen novels he submitted for a company contest.

Aoba, 45, was severely burned and was hospitalized for 10 months before his arrest in May 2020. He appeared in court in a wheelchair.

Aoba’s defense lawyers argued he was mentally unfit to be held criminally responsible.

About 70 people were working inside the studio in southern Kyoto, Japan’s ancient capital, at the time of the attack. One of the survivors said he saw a black cloud rising from downstairs, then scorching heat came and he jumped from a window of the three-story building gasping for air.

The company, founded in 1981 and better known as KyoAni, made a mega-hit anime series about high school girls, and the studio trained aspirants to the craft.

Japanese media have described Aoba as being thought of as a troublemaker who repeatedly changed contract jobs and apartments and quarreled with neighbors.

The fire was Japan’s deadliest since 2001, when a blaze in Tokyo’s congested Kabukicho entertainment district killed 44 people, and it was the country’s worst known case of arson in modern times.

Mari Yamaguchi, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

What tenants in Ontario need to know about privacy rights
What tenants in Ontario need to know about privacy rights

Tenants in Ontario are largely afforded a high degree of privacy in their rental units, but there are several grey areas in the law that are open to interpretation. The Residential Tenancies Act (RTA)...

7h ago

Waterfront Toronto opens new Cherry Street alignment to traffic
Waterfront Toronto opens new Cherry Street alignment to traffic

A key new corridor that's been in the works for years as part of the massive plan to transform the downtown Toronto Port Lands is now open to pedestrians, cyclists and vehicles. A new northern stretch,...

4h ago

ServiceOntario owners advised not to speak to media regarding closures
ServiceOntario owners advised not to speak to media regarding closures

Privately run ServiceOntario outlets, including the 11 that are being shut down, have been told by the government not to speak to the media. A letter obtained by CityNews to the owners from the Ministry...

6h ago

Five players on 2018 Canadian junior team reportedly asked to surrender to face sexual assault charges
Five players on 2018 Canadian junior team reportedly asked to surrender to face sexual assault charges

Five members of Canada's 2018 World Juniors hockey team have reportedly been told to surrender to police to face sexual assault charges. The Globe and Mail, citing unnamed sources, is reporting the...

6h ago

Top Stories

What tenants in Ontario need to know about privacy rights
What tenants in Ontario need to know about privacy rights

Tenants in Ontario are largely afforded a high degree of privacy in their rental units, but there are several grey areas in the law that are open to interpretation. The Residential Tenancies Act (RTA)...

7h ago

Waterfront Toronto opens new Cherry Street alignment to traffic
Waterfront Toronto opens new Cherry Street alignment to traffic

A key new corridor that's been in the works for years as part of the massive plan to transform the downtown Toronto Port Lands is now open to pedestrians, cyclists and vehicles. A new northern stretch,...

4h ago

ServiceOntario owners advised not to speak to media regarding closures
ServiceOntario owners advised not to speak to media regarding closures

Privately run ServiceOntario outlets, including the 11 that are being shut down, have been told by the government not to speak to the media. A letter obtained by CityNews to the owners from the Ministry...

6h ago

Five players on 2018 Canadian junior team reportedly asked to surrender to face sexual assault charges
Five players on 2018 Canadian junior team reportedly asked to surrender to face sexual assault charges

Five members of Canada's 2018 World Juniors hockey team have reportedly been told to surrender to police to face sexual assault charges. The Globe and Mail, citing unnamed sources, is reporting the...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

2:18
ServiceOntario owners advised not to speak to media
ServiceOntario owners advised not to speak to media

Privately run ServiceOntario outlets, like the 11 to be shut down, are being told by the government not to speak to the media and are taking issue with the government's narrative. Richard Southern reports.

6h ago

1:00
Five members of Canada's 2018 world junior team told to surrender on sexual assault charges
Five members of Canada's 2018 world junior team told to surrender on sexual assault charges

Five members of Canada’s 2018 World Juniors hockey team have reportedly been told to surrender to police to face sexual assault charges. London Police plan to provide details at a press conference on February 5.

6h ago

3:01
What are your rights to privacy as a tenant?
What are your rights to privacy as a tenant?

Tenants in Ontario are supposed to be afforded a high degree of privacy in their rental units, but there are a lot of grey areas in the law that are open to interpretation. Dilshad Burman has more.

7h ago

2:14
New documentary explores shocking crime involving an illegal cosmetic clinic
New documentary explores shocking crime involving an illegal cosmetic clinic

In a new documentary, set to air on Citytv, we follow the journeys of several women still dealing with lifelong pain after visiting an underground cosmetic clinic for butt injections. Pat Taney has a preview of what you can expect.

11h ago

2:08
Snow to make way for milder weather and tons of rain in Toronto
Snow to make way for milder weather and tons of rain in Toronto

The snow will be short-lived as a weather system brings in a significant amount of rain to southern Ontario and Toronto for the next few days, with 15 mm possible by the end of the day on Thursday.
More Videos