Masks made by Canadian-owned firm to be used in U.S. prisoner execution, groups say

Advocates say masks made by the subsidiary of a Quebec-based company are being used for execution in the United States. Alabama's lethal injection chamber at Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore, Ala., is pictured on Oct. 7, 2002. Kenneth Smith, 58, is scheduled to be executed Jan. 25, 2024, at a south Alabama prison by nitrogen gas, a method that has never been used to put a person to death. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 24, 2024 4:00 am.

Last Updated January 24, 2024 4:12 am.

Justice advocacy groups say masks made by the subsidiary of a Quebec-based company are being used for executions in the United States.

U.S.-based non-profits Worth Rises and the Responsible Business Initiative for Justice say Alabama plans to execute inmate Kenneth Smith on Thursday by nitrogen hypoxia with a mask and hose typically used as a respirator.

They say the equipment is made by Allegro Industries, a subsidiary of Quebec-based Walter Surface Technologies, which in turn is partly owned by Toronto private equity firm Onex Corp.

Earlier this month, the United Nations Human Rights Office said this method of execution, which deprives the body of oxygen by forcing the prisoner to breathe only nitrogen, is untested and may cause serious pain.

The companies have not responded to requests for comment.

Correctional authorities have found it increasingly difficult to obtain the chemicals needed for lethal injection due to pharmaceutical companies banning the use of their products for that purpose, prompting several states including Oklahoma and Mississippi to authorize nitrogen gas as a way to execute inmates on death row — though Thursday would be the first instance.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 24, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:ONEX)

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Car and transit bus crash into hydro poles in separate collisions across Toronto
Car and transit bus crash into hydro poles in separate collisions across Toronto

Motorists were forced to navigate challenging conditions due to a wintry mix of snow and rain that hit Toronto on Tuesday as police responded to separate collisions that involved hydro poles being knocked...

5h ago

Wild turkey roaming on Scarborough roads for 2 months saved by Toronto wildlife crew
Wild turkey roaming on Scarborough roads for 2 months saved by Toronto wildlife crew

CityNews saw the wild turkey wandering on Warden Avenue for hours on Monday. Toronto Wildlife Centre crews saved it Tuesday morning.

7h ago

Mississauga man charged with credit card fraud amassed over $1M in debt: OPP
Mississauga man charged with credit card fraud amassed over $1M in debt: OPP

A man from Mississauga has been charged with fraud after police say he purposely racked up a huge credit card bill of over $1 million without an intention to pay it back. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP)...

12h ago

5 arrested after brazen theft of vehicles from Ford plant in Oakville
5 arrested after brazen theft of vehicles from Ford plant in Oakville

Brazen vehicle thefts have become disturbingly commonplace in the Greater Toronto Area lately, but investigators with Halton police say a bold group took things a step further -- stealing 14 vehicles directly...

14h ago

Top Stories

Car and transit bus crash into hydro poles in separate collisions across Toronto
Car and transit bus crash into hydro poles in separate collisions across Toronto

Motorists were forced to navigate challenging conditions due to a wintry mix of snow and rain that hit Toronto on Tuesday as police responded to separate collisions that involved hydro poles being knocked...

5h ago

Wild turkey roaming on Scarborough roads for 2 months saved by Toronto wildlife crew
Wild turkey roaming on Scarborough roads for 2 months saved by Toronto wildlife crew

CityNews saw the wild turkey wandering on Warden Avenue for hours on Monday. Toronto Wildlife Centre crews saved it Tuesday morning.

7h ago

Mississauga man charged with credit card fraud amassed over $1M in debt: OPP
Mississauga man charged with credit card fraud amassed over $1M in debt: OPP

A man from Mississauga has been charged with fraud after police say he purposely racked up a huge credit card bill of over $1 million without an intention to pay it back. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP)...

12h ago

5 arrested after brazen theft of vehicles from Ford plant in Oakville
5 arrested after brazen theft of vehicles from Ford plant in Oakville

Brazen vehicle thefts have become disturbingly commonplace in the Greater Toronto Area lately, but investigators with Halton police say a bold group took things a step further -- stealing 14 vehicles directly...

14h ago

Most Watched Today

2:35
Ontario to revamp kindergarten curriculum 
Ontario to revamp kindergarten curriculum 

Ontario kindergarteners to hit the books. Richard Southern with how the Ford government is rolling out a new kindergarten curriculum that will see four and five-year-old study reading writing an arithmetic

10h ago

2:51
Wild turkey rescued after roaming in Scarborough neighbourhood
Wild turkey rescued after roaming in Scarborough neighbourhood

For two months there have been occasional reports of a wild turkey wandering in traffic near Warden Avenue and Highway 401 and creating safety issues. Toronto Wildlife Centre rescuers were finally able to capture the turkey. Nick Westoll reports.

10h ago

0:42
WATCH: Plane trail drags on runway at Pearson Airport
WATCH: Plane trail drags on runway at Pearson Airport

Air France Flight 356 from Paris to Toronto dragged its tail on the runway at Pearson Airport after an aborted landing on Saturday. The pilot experienced a “landing rate warning” when there was too much speed and not enough runway to safely land.

15h ago

1:56
Toronto Police search for suspect after youth is allegedly attacked with machete
Toronto Police search for suspect after youth is allegedly attacked with machete

Toronto police are on the hunt for a suspect after a youth was allegedly attacked by a male armed with a machete near Northview Heights Secondary School. Michelle Mackey has more details from students and the school.
2:48
Ford defends ServiceOntario locations moving to big-box stores
Ford defends ServiceOntario locations moving to big-box stores

Premier Ford has defended moving some ServiceOntario locations into Staples and Walmart stores, claiming it will save taxpayers a million dollars. Richard Southern has the details.
More Videos