Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 24, 2024 4:50 pm.

Last Updated January 24, 2024 4:56 pm.

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (21,025.78, down 8.81 points):

Royal Bank of Canada. (TSX:RY). Finance. Down $1.40, or 1.05 per cent, to $132.34 on 20.3 million shares. 

B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Mining. Down 42 cents, or 10.45 per cent, to $3.60 on 13.1 million shares. 

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Up 26 cents, or 0.90 per cent, to $29.24 on 10.5 million shares. 

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSX:CXB). Mining. Down two cents, or 1.58 per cent, to $1.25 on 9.3 million shares. 

BlackBerry Ltd. (TSX:BB). Technology. Down 86 cents, or 17.92 per cent, to $3.94 on 8.5 million shares. 

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSX:TCN). Real Estate. Up five cents, or 0.34 per cent, to $14.88 on 5.3 million shares. 

Companies in the news:

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSX:QSR). Restaurants. Up 57 cents, or 0.56 per cent, to $103.00. Firehouse Subs, which is owned by Restaurant Brands International, announced Wednesday that it will offer $100,000 to current or former first responders or veterans who agree to open a Firehouse Subs restaurant. The offer will also stand for second and third restaurants that responders or veterans open. The program is meant to reduce the barriers to entry for restaurant franchising. The pitch comes as Firehouse is spending tens of millions on expanding its restaurant count in Canada.

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSX:MTY). Restaurants. Up $1.08, or 1.94 per cent, to $56.75. MTY Food Group Inc. said it is raising its quarterly dividend by 12 per cent. The restaurant franchisor and operator said it will now pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 28 cents per share, up from 25 cents per share. The increase comes after MTY chief executive Eric Lefebvre said the company posted record results in the first nine months of 2023. Lefebvre said acquisitions of Wetzel Pretzel’s and Sauce Pizza and Wine in the first quarter of 2023 as well as BBQ Holdings Inc. in the last quarter of 2022 contributed to the improved results.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 24, 2024.

The Canadian Press

