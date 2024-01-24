Online retailer eBay is cutting 1,000 jobs. It’s the latest tech company to reduce its workforce

FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2010 file photo, an eBay logo is seen at their offices in San Jose, Calif. Online retailer eBay Inc. will cut about 1,000 jobs, or an estimated 9% of its full-time workforce, saying its number of employees and costs have exceeded how much the business is growing in a slowing economy. It marks the latest layoffs in the tech industry. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File) AP2010

By The Associated Press

Posted January 24, 2024 6:11 am.

Last Updated January 24, 2024 6:42 am.

LONDON (AP) — Online retailer eBay Inc. will cut about 1,000 jobs, or an estimated 9% of its full-time workforce, saying its number of employees and costs have exceeded how much the business is growing in a slowing economy. It marks the latest layoffs in the tech industry.

CEO Jamie Iannone said in a message to employees on Tuesday that the company also will reduce how many “contracts we have within our alternate workforce over the coming months.”

Those who are being laid off will be told through Zoom calls with their bosses, Iannone said, requesting that people work from home Wednesday to allow privacy for those conversations.

“We need to better organize our teams for speed — allowing us to be more nimble, bring like-work together, and help us make decisions more quickly,” he said in the note, which was posted online.

“These changes are difficult, but I’m confident that by working together we will become stronger than ever,” Iannone added.

San Jose, California-based eBay is the latest tech company to roll out a series of layoffs after quickly ramping up hiring during the COVID-19 pandemic while people spent more time and money online.

Now, companies from Google to Amazon have been making painful job cuts to reduce costs and bolster their bottom lines.

Just this month, Google said it was laying off hundreds of employees working on its hardware, voice assistance and engineering teams, while TikTok said its shedding dozens of workers in ads and sales and video game developer Riot Games, behind the popular “League of Legends” multiplayer battle game, was trimming 11% of its staff.

Meanwhile, Amazon said this month that it is cutting several hundred jobs in its Prime Video and MGM Studios unit.

The online retail giant owns two other companies that announced major layoffs in January: Audible, the online audiobook and podcast service, which is trimming about 5% of its workforce, and streaming platform Twitch that is cutting more than 500 jobs.

Other tech companies, including Spotify, Microsoft, Meta and IBM, also have recently cut jobs.

They’re running into a slowing economy following rapid interest rate hikes unleashed by central banks around the world to combat soaring inflation.

The head of eBay pointed to those concerns in the need to trim its workforce: “Despite facing external pressures, like the challenging macroeconomic environment, we know we can be better with the factors we control,” Iannone said.

The company has also faced internal problems that hurt its business. The online retailer will pay a $3 million fine to resolve U.S. criminal charges over a harassment campaign waged by employees who sent live spiders, cockroaches and other disturbing items to the home of a Massachusetts couple, according to court documents this month.

The Justice Department charged eBay with stalking, witness tampering and obstruction of justice more than three years after the employees were prosecuted in an extensive scheme to intimidate a couple who produced an online newsletter called EcommerceBytes that upset eBay executives with its coverage.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Driver runs off after SUV crashes into hydro pole in Etobicoke
Driver runs off after SUV crashes into hydro pole in Etobicoke

Police are searching for a driver who ran away after an SUV crashed into a hydro pole in Etobicoke early Wednesday morning. Emergency crews were called to Royal York Road near Country Club Drive, south...

1h ago

Bank of Canada to announce interest rate decision today, expected to continue hold
Bank of Canada to announce interest rate decision today, expected to continue hold

The Bank of Canada is set to make its first interest rate announcement of the year this morning. Economists widely expect the central bank will continue holding its key interest rate steady at five...

52m ago

Trump wins New Hampshire primary as rematch with Biden appears increasingly likely
Trump wins New Hampshire primary as rematch with Biden appears increasingly likely

Donald Trump won the New Hampshire primary on Tuesday, tightening his grip on the Republican presidential nomination and bolstering the likelihood of a rematch later this year against President Joe...

9h ago

Wild turkey roaming on Scarborough roads for 2 months saved by Toronto wildlife crew
Wild turkey roaming on Scarborough roads for 2 months saved by Toronto wildlife crew

CityNews saw the wild turkey wandering on Warden Avenue for hours on Monday. Toronto Wildlife Centre crews saved it Tuesday morning.

11h ago

Top Stories

Driver runs off after SUV crashes into hydro pole in Etobicoke
Driver runs off after SUV crashes into hydro pole in Etobicoke

Police are searching for a driver who ran away after an SUV crashed into a hydro pole in Etobicoke early Wednesday morning. Emergency crews were called to Royal York Road near Country Club Drive, south...

1h ago

Bank of Canada to announce interest rate decision today, expected to continue hold
Bank of Canada to announce interest rate decision today, expected to continue hold

The Bank of Canada is set to make its first interest rate announcement of the year this morning. Economists widely expect the central bank will continue holding its key interest rate steady at five...

52m ago

Trump wins New Hampshire primary as rematch with Biden appears increasingly likely
Trump wins New Hampshire primary as rematch with Biden appears increasingly likely

Donald Trump won the New Hampshire primary on Tuesday, tightening his grip on the Republican presidential nomination and bolstering the likelihood of a rematch later this year against President Joe...

9h ago

Wild turkey roaming on Scarborough roads for 2 months saved by Toronto wildlife crew
Wild turkey roaming on Scarborough roads for 2 months saved by Toronto wildlife crew

CityNews saw the wild turkey wandering on Warden Avenue for hours on Monday. Toronto Wildlife Centre crews saved it Tuesday morning.

11h ago

Most Watched Today

2:35
Ontario to revamp kindergarten curriculum 
Ontario to revamp kindergarten curriculum 

Ontario kindergarteners to hit the books. Richard Southern with how the Ford government is rolling out a new kindergarten curriculum that will see four and five-year-old study reading writing an arithmetic

13h ago

2:51
Wild turkey rescued after roaming in Scarborough neighbourhood
Wild turkey rescued after roaming in Scarborough neighbourhood

For two months there have been occasional reports of a wild turkey wandering in traffic near Warden Avenue and Highway 401 and creating safety issues. Toronto Wildlife Centre rescuers were finally able to capture the turkey. Nick Westoll reports.

13h ago

0:42
WATCH: Plane trail drags on runway at Pearson Airport
WATCH: Plane trail drags on runway at Pearson Airport

Air France Flight 356 from Paris to Toronto dragged its tail on the runway at Pearson Airport after an aborted landing on Saturday. The pilot experienced a “landing rate warning” when there was too much speed and not enough runway to safely land.

18h ago

1:56
Toronto Police search for suspect after youth is allegedly attacked with machete
Toronto Police search for suspect after youth is allegedly attacked with machete

Toronto police are on the hunt for a suspect after a youth was allegedly attacked by a male armed with a machete near Northview Heights Secondary School. Michelle Mackey has more details from students and the school.
2:48
Ford defends ServiceOntario locations moving to big-box stores
Ford defends ServiceOntario locations moving to big-box stores

Premier Ford has defended moving some ServiceOntario locations into Staples and Walmart stores, claiming it will save taxpayers a million dollars. Richard Southern has the details.
More Videos