Police seek mother in alleged abduction of her three children

Photos of Astrid Schiller and her three children
Photos of Astrid Schiller and her three children. DRPS/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted January 24, 2024 11:06 am.

Last Updated January 24, 2024 11:32 am.

Durham police have issued an arrest warrant for a 54-year-old Clarington woman following the disappearance of her and her three children.

Police say they began a “complex investigation” regarding the whereabouts of Astrid Schiller and her three children – 11-year-old Leon, 10-year-old Christopher and nine-year-old Thomas – last December.

“Throughout the investigation, there has been no safety concerns for the children and numerous processes have taken place between the courts and the Children’s Aid Society,” police said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Investigators have been in contact with the mother, however have been unable to locate her or the children and she is no longer cooperating with police.”

Schiller is wanted for three counts of abduction by a parent and disobeying a court order.

Police say there is no concern for the safety of the children, and they are asking if anyone has information on their whereabouts to contact investigators.

Photos of Astrid Schiller and her three children who are being sought by Durham police. DRPS/HO
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Five players on 2018 Canadian junior team reportedly asked to surrender to face sexual assault charges
Five players on 2018 Canadian junior team reportedly asked to surrender to face sexual assault charges

Five members of Canada's 2018 World Juniors hockey team have reportedly been told to surrender to police to face sexual assault charges. The Globe and Mail, citing unnamed sources, is reporting the...

6m ago

Bank of Canada holds benchmark interest rate steady at 5%
Bank of Canada holds benchmark interest rate steady at 5%

The Bank of Canada held its key interest rate at five per cent Wednesday and signalled it has begun discussing when it should start cutting rates. "With overall demand in the economy no longer running...

51m ago

North York elementary school locked down after sound of gunshots nearby
North York elementary school locked down after sound of gunshots nearby

Toronto police say an elementary school in North York is under a lockdown after gunshots were heard nearby. Officers were called to the Wilson Avenue and Allen Road area at 11:28 a.m. on Wednesday. St....

10m ago

Fog advisory issued as Toronto enters mild, rainy stretch
Fog advisory issued as Toronto enters mild, rainy stretch

It's a foggy start to Wednesday as the GTA settles into a relatively mild stretch of weather expected to bring significant rain over the next few days. A fog advisory is in place for Toronto and the...

4h ago

Top Stories

Five players on 2018 Canadian junior team reportedly asked to surrender to face sexual assault charges
Five players on 2018 Canadian junior team reportedly asked to surrender to face sexual assault charges

Five members of Canada's 2018 World Juniors hockey team have reportedly been told to surrender to police to face sexual assault charges. The Globe and Mail, citing unnamed sources, is reporting the...

6m ago

Bank of Canada holds benchmark interest rate steady at 5%
Bank of Canada holds benchmark interest rate steady at 5%

The Bank of Canada held its key interest rate at five per cent Wednesday and signalled it has begun discussing when it should start cutting rates. "With overall demand in the economy no longer running...

51m ago

North York elementary school locked down after sound of gunshots nearby
North York elementary school locked down after sound of gunshots nearby

Toronto police say an elementary school in North York is under a lockdown after gunshots were heard nearby. Officers were called to the Wilson Avenue and Allen Road area at 11:28 a.m. on Wednesday. St....

10m ago

Fog advisory issued as Toronto enters mild, rainy stretch
Fog advisory issued as Toronto enters mild, rainy stretch

It's a foggy start to Wednesday as the GTA settles into a relatively mild stretch of weather expected to bring significant rain over the next few days. A fog advisory is in place for Toronto and the...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:35
Ontario to revamp kindergarten curriculum 
Ontario to revamp kindergarten curriculum 

Ontario kindergarteners to hit the books. Richard Southern with how the Ford government is rolling out a new kindergarten curriculum that will see four and five-year-old study reading writing an arithmetic

18h ago

2:51
Wild turkey rescued after roaming in Scarborough neighbourhood
Wild turkey rescued after roaming in Scarborough neighbourhood

For two months there have been occasional reports of a wild turkey wandering in traffic near Warden Avenue and Highway 401 and creating safety issues. Toronto Wildlife Centre rescuers were finally able to capture the turkey. Nick Westoll reports.

18h ago

0:42
WATCH: Plane trail drags on runway at Pearson Airport
WATCH: Plane trail drags on runway at Pearson Airport

Air France Flight 356 from Paris to Toronto dragged its tail on the runway at Pearson Airport after an aborted landing on Saturday. The pilot experienced a “landing rate warning” when there was too much speed and not enough runway to safely land.

23h ago

1:56
Toronto Police search for suspect after youth is allegedly attacked with machete
Toronto Police search for suspect after youth is allegedly attacked with machete

Toronto police are on the hunt for a suspect after a youth was allegedly attacked by a male armed with a machete near Northview Heights Secondary School. Michelle Mackey has more details from students and the school.
2:38
Spikes in dementia anticipated in the coming decades
Spikes in dementia anticipated in the coming decades

A new study shows some groups will see a higher spike than others in the number of people living with dementia in the coming decades. Dilshad Burman with what the numbers reveal, and how they can inform dementia care in Canada.

More Videos