Police seek mother in alleged abduction of her three children

Durham police have issued an arrest warrant for a 54-year-old Clarington woman following the disappearance of her and her three children.

Police say they began a “complex investigation” regarding the whereabouts of Astrid Schiller and her three children – 11-year-old Leon, 10-year-old Christopher and nine-year-old Thomas – last December.

“Throughout the investigation, there has been no safety concerns for the children and numerous processes have taken place between the courts and the Children’s Aid Society,” police said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Investigators have been in contact with the mother, however have been unable to locate her or the children and she is no longer cooperating with police.”

Schiller is wanted for three counts of abduction by a parent and disobeying a court order.

Police say there is no concern for the safety of the children, and they are asking if anyone has information on their whereabouts to contact investigators.