Reaction to the deadly plane crash near Fort Smith, N.W.T.

FORT SMITH, N.W.T. — Four passengers and two crew members were killed in a plane crash Tuesday near Fort Smith, N.W.T. The coroner’s office in the territory says a lone survivor was airlifted to hospital.

The plane was headed to the Diavik Diamond Mine when it went down shortly after take off.

Here is some reaction to the crash:

“The impact of this incident is felt across the territory. The people we lost were not just passengers on a flight; they were neighbours, colleagues, friends, and loved ones. Their stories and contributions to our communities will not be forgotten.” — Northwest Territories Premier R.J. Simpson

“These people are treasured members of our community and their loss touches everyone. We recognize the impact is far reaching and deeply affects everyone. We encourage people to seek support as they need, and our prayers are with you all.” — Fort Smith Mayor and Council

“As a company we are absolutely devastated by this news and offering our full support to our people and the community who are grieving today. We are working closely with authorities and will help in any way we can with their efforts to find out exactly what has happened.” — Jakob Stausholm, CEO of Rio Tinto, the company that owns the Diavik mine

“We extend our thoughts to the community of Fort Smith as they deal with a tragic loss of life. We mourn with our South Slave neighbours and note that our love is shared with all who have been impacted.” — Hay River Mayor Kandis Jameson

“Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragedy. As a community, we mourn with you for the lives of those lost and we offer our support during this incredibly difficult time.” — Yellowknife Mayor Rebecca Alty

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 24, 2024.

The Canadian Press