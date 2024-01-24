ServiceOntario owners advised not to speak to media regarding closures

Exterior view of a ServiceOntario outlet in Toronto.
Exterior view of a ServiceOntario outlet in Toronto. CITYNEWS

By Richard Southern and John Marchesan

Posted January 24, 2024 1:28 pm.

Privately run ServiceOntario outlets, including the 11 that are being shut down, have been told by the government not to speak to the media.

A letter obtained by CityNews to the owners from the Ministry of Public and Business Service Delivery advises them to “politely decline to answer the reporter’s/journalist’s questions” while gathering information on the requests to allow the ministry’s media team to “get back to them.”

Copy of a letter sent to ServiceOntario outlets from the Ministry of Public and Business Service Delivery obtained by CityNews.

Sources say this was part of the contract agreement the Ford government signed with the private operators affected, but was re-sent to the outlets in the wake of CityNews reporting on this matter.

As CityNews first reported, 11 privately run ServiceOntario outlets are being shut down with little notice and moved into Staples and Walmart locations as part of a sole-sourced taxpayer-funded deal. Speaking to CityNews on Monday, Premier Ford claimed the new agreement would have several benefits for Ontarians, such as longer hours.

“Not everyone can make it into one of the outlets from 9 [a.m.] to 5 [p.m.]. They’re going to open up until 10 p.m.; people are going to have more access,” said Ford. “It’s pretty simple. It comes down to customer service, and I think that was pretty distorted before.”

However, sources tell CityNews that the independent operators were not asked by the government to extend store hours, nor are the government-run ServiceOntario outlets currently open until 10 p.m.

It appears an official announcement on the ServiceOntario changes will be made next week with the publication NOW Toronto quoting a spokesperson within the Premier’s office as saying, “We’ll be providing more details then.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Five players on 2018 Canadian junior team reportedly asked to surrender to face sexual assault charges
Five players on 2018 Canadian junior team reportedly asked to surrender to face sexual assault charges

Five members of Canada's 2018 World Juniors hockey team have reportedly been told to surrender to police to face sexual assault charges. The Globe and Mail, citing unnamed sources, is reporting the...

1h ago

Teen arrested after alleged machete attack near North York high school
Teen arrested after alleged machete attack near North York high school

A Toronto teenager is facing charges after an alleged machete attack outside a high school in North York earlier this week. Emergency crews were called to the Bathurst Street and Finch Avenue West around...

2m ago

New documentary to air on deadly, illegal cosmetic clinic in Vaughan
New documentary to air on deadly, illegal cosmetic clinic in Vaughan

On a cold April morning in 2017, 23-year-old Chanel Stebens entered a Vaughan home to receive a cosmetic butt injection from Anna Yakubovsky-Rositsan, a registered nurse who investigators say was operating...

20m ago

Niagara's Fallsview Casino fined $70K for anti-money laundering violations
Niagara's Fallsview Casino fined $70K for anti-money laundering violations

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) has fined Niagara's Fallsview Casino $70,000 for allowing a "high-risk" patron to exchange money for gambling chips in a potential money laundering scheme. The...

1h ago

Top Stories

Five players on 2018 Canadian junior team reportedly asked to surrender to face sexual assault charges
Five players on 2018 Canadian junior team reportedly asked to surrender to face sexual assault charges

Five members of Canada's 2018 World Juniors hockey team have reportedly been told to surrender to police to face sexual assault charges. The Globe and Mail, citing unnamed sources, is reporting the...

1h ago

Teen arrested after alleged machete attack near North York high school
Teen arrested after alleged machete attack near North York high school

A Toronto teenager is facing charges after an alleged machete attack outside a high school in North York earlier this week. Emergency crews were called to the Bathurst Street and Finch Avenue West around...

2m ago

New documentary to air on deadly, illegal cosmetic clinic in Vaughan
New documentary to air on deadly, illegal cosmetic clinic in Vaughan

On a cold April morning in 2017, 23-year-old Chanel Stebens entered a Vaughan home to receive a cosmetic butt injection from Anna Yakubovsky-Rositsan, a registered nurse who investigators say was operating...

20m ago

Niagara's Fallsview Casino fined $70K for anti-money laundering violations
Niagara's Fallsview Casino fined $70K for anti-money laundering violations

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) has fined Niagara's Fallsview Casino $70,000 for allowing a "high-risk" patron to exchange money for gambling chips in a potential money laundering scheme. The...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:35
Ontario to revamp kindergarten curriculum 
Ontario to revamp kindergarten curriculum 

Ontario kindergarteners to hit the books. Richard Southern with how the Ford government is rolling out a new kindergarten curriculum that will see four and five-year-old study reading writing an arithmetic

19h ago

2:51
Wild turkey rescued after roaming in Scarborough neighbourhood
Wild turkey rescued after roaming in Scarborough neighbourhood

For two months there have been occasional reports of a wild turkey wandering in traffic near Warden Avenue and Highway 401 and creating safety issues. Toronto Wildlife Centre rescuers were finally able to capture the turkey. Nick Westoll reports.

19h ago

0:42
WATCH: Plane trail drags on runway at Pearson Airport
WATCH: Plane trail drags on runway at Pearson Airport

Air France Flight 356 from Paris to Toronto dragged its tail on the runway at Pearson Airport after an aborted landing on Saturday. The pilot experienced a “landing rate warning” when there was too much speed and not enough runway to safely land.

1:56
Toronto Police search for suspect after youth is allegedly attacked with machete
Toronto Police search for suspect after youth is allegedly attacked with machete

Toronto police are on the hunt for a suspect after a youth was allegedly attacked by a male armed with a machete near Northview Heights Secondary School. Michelle Mackey has more details from students and the school.
2:38
Spikes in dementia anticipated in the coming decades
Spikes in dementia anticipated in the coming decades

A new study shows some groups will see a higher spike than others in the number of people living with dementia in the coming decades. Dilshad Burman with what the numbers reveal, and how they can inform dementia care in Canada.

More Videos