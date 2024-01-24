ServiceOntario owners advised not to speak to media regarding closures

Privately run ServiceOntario outlets, including the 11 that are being shut down, have been told by the government not to speak to the media.

A letter obtained by CityNews to the owners from the Ministry of Public and Business Service Delivery advises them to “politely decline to answer the reporter’s/journalist’s questions” while gathering information on the requests to allow the ministry’s media team to “get back to them.”

Copy of a letter sent to ServiceOntario outlets from the Ministry of Public and Business Service Delivery obtained by CityNews.

Sources say this was part of the contract agreement the Ford government signed with the private operators affected, but was re-sent to the outlets in the wake of CityNews reporting on this matter.

As CityNews first reported, 11 privately run ServiceOntario outlets are being shut down with little notice and moved into Staples and Walmart locations as part of a sole-sourced taxpayer-funded deal. Speaking to CityNews on Monday, Premier Ford claimed the new agreement would have several benefits for Ontarians, such as longer hours.

“Not everyone can make it into one of the outlets from 9 [a.m.] to 5 [p.m.]. They’re going to open up until 10 p.m.; people are going to have more access,” said Ford. “It’s pretty simple. It comes down to customer service, and I think that was pretty distorted before.”

However, sources tell CityNews that the independent operators were not asked by the government to extend store hours, nor are the government-run ServiceOntario outlets currently open until 10 p.m.

It appears an official announcement on the ServiceOntario changes will be made next week with the publication NOW Toronto quoting a spokesperson within the Premier’s office as saying, “We’ll be providing more details then.”