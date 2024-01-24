Tesla 4Q earnings fall short of analyst estimates as company warns of lower sales growth this year

FILE - A Tesla vehicles charge, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in Woodstock, Ga. Tesla reports their earnings on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File) Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Tom Krisher, The Associated Press

Posted January 24, 2024 5:38 pm.

Last Updated January 24, 2024 5:42 pm.

DETROIT (AP) — Tesla’s net income more than doubled last quarter thanks to a one-time tax benefit but it warned of “notably lower” sales growth this year.

The Austin, Texas, vehicle, solar panel and battery maker said its net income was $7.93 billion from October through December, compared with $3.69 billion a year earlier.

But excluding one-time items such as the $5.9 billion noncash tax benefit for deferred tax assets, the company made $2.49 billion, or 71 cents per share. That was down 39% from a year ago and short of analyst estimates. Data provider FactSet said analysts expected earnings of 73 cents per share.

Tesla reported quarterly revenue of $25.17 billion, up 3% from a year earlier but also below analyst estimates of $25.64 billion.

Profits were off because Tesla lowered prices worldwide through the year in an effort to boost its sales and market share.

Earlier this month Tesla reported that fourth-quarter sales rose by almost 20%, boosted by steep price cuts in the U.S. and worldwide through the year. Some cuts amounted to $20,000 on higher priced models.

Shares of Tesla Inc. fell 4.4% in trading after the markets closed Wednesday.

Tesla’s sales growth rate was slower than previous quarters. For the full year, it sales rose 37.7%, short of the 50% growth rate that CEO Elon Musk predicted in most years. The company reported deliveries of 484,507 for the quarter. As usual, the bulk of Tesla’s sales were its lower-priced Models 3 and Y.

Fast growing Chinese powerhouse BYD passed Tesla in the fourth quarter as the world’s top-selling electric vehicle company.

In its letter to shareholders released after Wednesday’s closing bell, Tesla cautioned that sales growth this year may be “notably lower” than the 2023 growth rate, as it works to launch a next-generation vehicle at a factory near Austin, Texas.

The company, the letter said, is between two big growth waves, one from global expansion of the Models 3 and Y, and a second coming from the next-generation vehicle.

Tesla said Cybertruck deliveries will ramp up through this year. Also this year, revenue growth from energy storage should outpace the automotive business, the company said.

“We expect the ramp of Cybertruck to be longer than other models given its manufacturing complexity,” the company said.

Tesla’s gross profit margin fell to 17.6% for the quarter, down 3.8 percentage points from a year ago as price cuts chewed into profits.

For the full year, Tesla reported net income of almost $15 billion including the one-time tax benefit. Excluding it, the company made $10.88 billion, down 23% from 2022. Gross profit margin was 25.6% in 2022, but that dropped to 18.2% last year.

Tesla said that during the fourth quarter, it released the latest version of its “Full Self-Driving” software to employees and then selected customers who will test it. The new version uses artificial intelligence to help control steering and pedals instead of “hard coding” all driving behaviors. But the system still can’t drive itself, and Tesla says owners must be ready to intervene at all times.

Tom Krisher, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Five players on 2018 Canadian junior team reportedly asked to surrender to face sexual assault charges
Five players on 2018 Canadian junior team reportedly asked to surrender to face sexual assault charges

Five members of Canada's 2018 World Juniors hockey team have reportedly been told to surrender to police to face sexual assault charges. The Globe and Mail, citing unnamed sources, is reporting the...

47m ago

Teen arrested after alleged machete attack near North York high school
Teen arrested after alleged machete attack near North York high school

A Toronto teenager is facing charges after an alleged machete attack outside a high school in North York earlier this week. Emergency crews were called to the Bathurst Street and Finch Avenue West around...

4h ago

ServiceOntario owners advised not to speak to media regarding closures
ServiceOntario owners advised not to speak to media regarding closures

Privately run ServiceOntario outlets, including the 11 that are being shut down, have been told by the government not to speak to the media. A letter obtained by CityNews to the owners from the Ministry...

29m ago

New documentary to air on deadly, illegal cosmetic clinic in Vaughan
New documentary to air on deadly, illegal cosmetic clinic in Vaughan

On a cold April morning in 2017, 23-year-old Chanel Stebens entered a Vaughan home to receive a cosmetic butt injection from Anna Yakubovsky-Rositsan, a registered nurse who investigators say was operating...

4h ago

Top Stories

Five players on 2018 Canadian junior team reportedly asked to surrender to face sexual assault charges
Five players on 2018 Canadian junior team reportedly asked to surrender to face sexual assault charges

Five members of Canada's 2018 World Juniors hockey team have reportedly been told to surrender to police to face sexual assault charges. The Globe and Mail, citing unnamed sources, is reporting the...

47m ago

Teen arrested after alleged machete attack near North York high school
Teen arrested after alleged machete attack near North York high school

A Toronto teenager is facing charges after an alleged machete attack outside a high school in North York earlier this week. Emergency crews were called to the Bathurst Street and Finch Avenue West around...

4h ago

ServiceOntario owners advised not to speak to media regarding closures
ServiceOntario owners advised not to speak to media regarding closures

Privately run ServiceOntario outlets, including the 11 that are being shut down, have been told by the government not to speak to the media. A letter obtained by CityNews to the owners from the Ministry...

29m ago

New documentary to air on deadly, illegal cosmetic clinic in Vaughan
New documentary to air on deadly, illegal cosmetic clinic in Vaughan

On a cold April morning in 2017, 23-year-old Chanel Stebens entered a Vaughan home to receive a cosmetic butt injection from Anna Yakubovsky-Rositsan, a registered nurse who investigators say was operating...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:14
New documentary explores shocking crime involving an illegal cosmetic clinic
New documentary explores shocking crime involving an illegal cosmetic clinic

In a new documentary, set to air on Citytv, we follow the journeys of several women still dealing with lifelong pain after visiting an underground cosmetic clinic for butt injections. Pat Taney has a preview of what you can expect.

5h ago

2:35
Ontario to revamp kindergarten curriculum 
Ontario to revamp kindergarten curriculum 

Ontario kindergarteners to hit the books. Richard Southern with how the Ford government is rolling out a new kindergarten curriculum that will see four and five-year-old study reading writing an arithmetic
2:51
Wild turkey rescued after roaming in Scarborough neighbourhood
Wild turkey rescued after roaming in Scarborough neighbourhood

For two months there have been occasional reports of a wild turkey wandering in traffic near Warden Avenue and Highway 401 and creating safety issues. Toronto Wildlife Centre rescuers were finally able to capture the turkey. Nick Westoll reports.
0:42
WATCH: Plane trail drags on runway at Pearson Airport
WATCH: Plane trail drags on runway at Pearson Airport

Air France Flight 356 from Paris to Toronto dragged its tail on the runway at Pearson Airport after an aborted landing on Saturday. The pilot experienced a “landing rate warning” when there was too much speed and not enough runway to safely land.

1:56
Toronto Police search for suspect after youth is allegedly attacked with machete
Toronto Police search for suspect after youth is allegedly attacked with machete

Toronto police are on the hunt for a suspect after a youth was allegedly attacked by a male armed with a machete near Northview Heights Secondary School. Michelle Mackey has more details from students and the school.
More Videos