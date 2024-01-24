Text of the Bank of Canada’s latest interest rate decision

OTTAWA — The Bank of Canada kept its key interest rate target on hold at five per cent on Wednesday. Here is the text of the central bank’s decision:

The Bank of Canada today held its target for the overnight rate at five per cent, with the Bank Rate at 5.25 per cent and the deposit rate at five per cent. The Bank is continuing its policy of quantitative tightening.

Global economic growth continues to slow, with inflation easing gradually across most economies. While growth in the United States has been stronger than expected, it is anticipated to slow in 2024, with weakening consumer spending and business investment. In the euro area, the economy looks to be in a mild contraction. In China, low consumer confidence and policy uncertainty will likely restrain activity. Meanwhile, oil prices are about $10 per barrel lower than was assumed in the October Monetary Policy Report (MPR). Financial conditions have eased, largely reversing the tightening that occurred last autumn.

The Bank now forecasts global GDP growth of 2.5 per cent in 2024 and 2.75 per cent in 2025, following 2023’s three per cent pace. With softer growth this year, inflation rates in most advanced economies are expected to come down slowly, reaching central bank targets in 2025.

In Canada, the economy has stalled since the middle of 2023 and growth will likely remain close to zero through the first quarter of 2024. Consumers have pulled back their spending in response to higher prices and interest rates, and business investment has contracted. With weak growth, supply has caught up with demand and the economy now looks to be operating in modest excess supply. Labour market conditions have eased, with job vacancies returning to near pre-pandemic levels and new jobs being created at a slower rate than population growth. However, wages are still rising around four per cent to five per cent.

Economic growth is expected to strengthen gradually around the middle of 2024. In the second half of 2024, household spending will likely pick up and exports and business investment should get a boost from recovering foreign demand. Spending by governments contributes materially to growth through the year. Overall, the Bank forecasts GDP growth of 0.8 per cent in 2024 and 2.4 per cent in 2025, roughly unchanged from its October projection.

CPI inflation ended the year at 3.4 per cent. Shelter costs remain the biggest contributor to above-target inflation. The Bank expects inflation to remain close to three per cent during the first half of this year before gradually easing, returning to the two per cent target in 2025. While the slowdown in demand is reducing price pressures in a broader number of CPI components and corporate pricing behaviour continues to normalize, core measures of inflation are not showing sustained declines.

Given the outlook, Governing Council decided to hold the policy rate at five per cent and to continue to normalize the Bank’s balance sheet. The Council is still concerned about risks to the outlook for inflation, particularly the persistence in underlying inflation. Governing Council wants to see further and sustained easing in core inflation and continues to focus on the balance between demand and supply in the economy, inflation expectations, wage growth, and corporate pricing behaviour. The Bank remains resolute in its commitment to restoring price stability for Canadians.

Bank of Canada holds benchmark interest rate steady at 5%
Bank of Canada holds benchmark interest rate steady at 5%

The Bank of Canada held its key interest rate at five per cent Wednesday and signalled it has begun discussing when it should start cutting rates. "With overall demand in the economy no longer running...

breaking

12m ago

Fog advisory issued as Toronto enters mild, rainy stretch
Fog advisory issued as Toronto enters mild, rainy stretch

It's a foggy start to Wednesday as the GTA settles into a relatively mild stretch of weather expected to bring significant rain over the next few days. A fog advisory is in place for Toronto and the...

2h ago

Driver runs off after SUV crashes into hydro pole in Etobicoke
Driver runs off after SUV crashes into hydro pole in Etobicoke

Police are searching for a driver who ran away after an SUV crashed into a hydro pole in Etobicoke early Wednesday morning. Emergency crews were called to Royal York Road near Country Club Drive, south...

4h ago

Trump wins New Hampshire primary as rematch with Biden appears increasingly likely
Trump wins New Hampshire primary as rematch with Biden appears increasingly likely

Donald Trump won the New Hampshire primary on Tuesday, tightening his grip on the Republican presidential nomination and bolstering the likelihood of a rematch later this year against President Joe...

12h ago

