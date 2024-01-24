Fog advisory issued as Toronto enters mild, rainy stretch

It’s a foggy start to Wednesday as the GTA settles into a relatively mild stretch of weather expected to bring significant rain over the next few days.

A fog advisory is in place for Toronto and the western and northern parts of the GTA with Environment Canada warning of dense fog and reduced visibility throughout the morning.

“Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero,” says the weather agency. “If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.”

Fog advisory for Toronto Halton and Peel and for Vaughan Richmond Hill and Markham. And heads up too for some freezing fog or freezing drizzle early this Wednesday morning!

CityNews 680 meteorologist Jill Taylor says it’s going to be wet once the fog clears out and the rainy stretch will be accompanied by above seasonal temperatures.

Wednesday will see a guaranteed high of 3 C with periods of rain extending into the evening. Thursday will bring light rain and a high near 5 C.

It will be even warmer on Friday with showers in the morning and high near 7 C. The normal high for this time of year is -2 C.

“It’s not totally out of the ordinary to have a January thaw, this one though is a little dramatic,” Taylor says. “It is an extended period.”

More drizzle is expected on Saturday and there could even be some light snow Sunday morning, but temperatures are expected to hover above the freezing mark over the weekend.

Taylor says there could be a slight dip back to colder air next Monday but mild temperatures should return for the remainder of the week.

